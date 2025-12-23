Kansas basketball HC Bill Self reveals what Darryn Peterson’s family is demanding about injury return

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self revealed that Darryn Peterson's family does not want him to return until he is 100% healthy.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

The 2025 Kansas basketball season has a lot of potential to be great, but it rests on Darryn Peterson. The five-star freshman has a chance to be a massive difference-maker in the NBA and has already proven himself in college through a handful of games. However, Peterson has been in and out of the lineup due to cramps.

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self gave an update on Peterson after Kansas' blowout win against Davidson on Monday night, 90-61, in which Peterson missed his second straight game. He said that Darryn Peterson's family does not want him to return from injury until he is “as close to 100 percent as possible.” Self also said that he agrees with the family's thinking.

“They made a decision, which I don't disagree with at all, that they want him to be as close to 100 percent as possible when he comes back,” Self said. “He's just not quite there yet. It's a day-to-day deal. He will be [ready]. I wish he could have played tonight, but the fact is, other guys got some run and did well.

“So hopefully giving other guys some opportunities will make us deeper when we get into conference play.”

Self had not really discussed what was going on with Peterson and his family's role in the decision-making process before Monday night.

It is worth noting that Peterson has been limited to four games for the Jayhawks this season, and against Davidson, he missed his second game in a row and his ninth overall. This season, he is averaging 19.3 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.3% from three-point range and 52.8% from the field. He is also still viewed as the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Despite Peterson's absence, Kansas has been playing well, especially on defense. The Jayhawks are seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

It is also worth noting that Self said that Peterson is still pushing to return and play as soon as possible for the Jayhawks.

“We've talked about this. We agree with the family that he should not play until he feels good,” Self said. “We agree. But I'm not inside his head or body, so I cannot determine whether he feels good enough. That's up to him. He wants to be out there. He's just not ready.”

