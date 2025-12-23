AJ Dybantsa filled up the stat sheet with an incredible triple-double in the No. 10 BYU Cougars' 109-81 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles on Monday night.

Dybantsa is going through the first season of his collegiate career. He stood out as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, having a high ceiling as a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He had shown flashes this season for BYU, giving another major example in their latest contest. In 36 minutes of action, he finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. He shot 11-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.

AJ Dybantsa notched a TRIPLE-DOUBLE against Eastern Washington: 33 PTS

10 REBS

10 ASTS

Keeps leveling up his game

How AJ Dybantsa, BYU played against Eastern Washington

It was an impressive triple-double for AJ Dybantsa to have, dominating Eastern Washington in the blowout win for BYU.

The game started out close as the Eagles put up a solid fight in the first half, only trailing 53-48. The Cougars came alive in the second half, torching their opponents 56-33 in the last 20 minutes of regulation to cruise to victory.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and stocks (steals and blocks) made the difference in this matchup. The Cougars prevailed in all three categories by making 16 3-pointers, securing 42 rebounds and creating 15 stocks. It wasn't the same for the Eagles as they converted 10 triples, grabbed 31 rebounds and made eight stocks.

Four players scored in double-digits for BYU in the win, including Dybantsa. Richie Saunders had a strong game with 22 points, three steals, two assists, and a rebound. He shot 6-of-13 overall, including 4-of-11 from downtown, and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Robert Wright III came next with 17 points and seven assists, while Kennard Davis Jr. put up 17 points and two rebounds.

The No. 10 Cougars will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. Their 2025 slate comes to an end as their first game of 2026 will be against the Kansas State Wildcats on Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET.