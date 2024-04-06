Mere hours after stepping down as the head coach at the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Alabama A&M announced Dawn Thornton as the new leader of their women's basketball program, according to Tolly Carr of HBCU Gameday. The speed and abruptness of both announcements caught many off guard, especially considering Thornton's recent success at UAPB. The Alabama A&M social media team already had an introductory video ready for “The Diva Coach.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Dawn Thornton to the Alabama A&M University family as our new head women's basketball coach,” said Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant. “Coach Thornton's remarkable record of success, both within the SWAC and against formidable out-of-conference opponents, speaks volumes about her prowess and strategic acumen in the realm of collegiate basketball. Her leadership qualities, combined with a deep understanding of the game, make her the ideal candidate to elevate our program. We are eagerly anticipating the energy, expertise, and excellence she will bring to our team, and we are confident that under her guidance, A&M women's basketball will achieve new heights of success. The future is bright for our program with Coach Thornton at the helm.
Prior to Alabama A&M's announcement, Arkansas Pine-Bluff released their own statement in response to Thornton's resignation.
“I have a great deal of respect for Dawn Thornton,” said UAPB Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Chris Robinson. “I would like to express my gratitude to coach Thornton for her hard work and dedication as the head coach of our women's basketball program. Her contributions over the course of five seasons have had a significant impact on our campus and the community. The future of [the] UAPB women's basketball is bright, and we are confident that our next head coach will continue to elevate the program to new heights.”
Dawn Thornton's five-year tenure at UAPB has brought record-levels of success to the women's basketball program. In 2023, Thornton led Arkansas Pine-Bluff to their first SWAC championship appearance in an improbable run where they defeated the higher seeded Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Most recently, the Lady Golden Lions finished fourth in the conference with an 11-7 record and nearly made it back to the championship game. They beat Alabama A&M again in the first round, 82-74, but fell to Jackson State in the SWAC semifinal round.
Overall, UAPB finished 17-15 in Thornton's last season. They notched a marquee win over Power Five school Arkansas, and nearly defeated Mississippi State. The Lady Golden Lions trailed 59-55 to Mississippi State heading into the fourth quarter, though they ended up losing by nine points. About a month later, they took down Arkansas, 74-70, marking the women's program's first victory over a Power Five team in school history.