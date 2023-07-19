The upcoming Aquaman sequel, The Lost Kingdom, has been a mess, and it appears that James Gunn and Peter Safran are attempting to make a clean DC slate as Ben Affleck's cameo in the upcoming Jason Momoa-led film received a massive update.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Batman was supposed to appear in the film. However, it wasn't going to be Affleck's Batman from the DCU (formerly DCEU). It was supposed to be Michael Keaton's Batman after the events of the scrapped Batgirl film (Keaton would appear in The Flash along with Affleck).

Apparently, Affleck was on set for a round of reshoots as Bruce Wayne/Batman to replace Keaton's shot, but now it looks like sources are saying that Affleck won't be in the upcoming Aquaman film at all. One source called it “chaotic,” though THR added that new DC execs don't want to “promise a movie universe that will not come to fruition, nor tie it down excessively to past failures.”

It makes sense, as the previous DC regime was a mess. What began with Man of Steel became a tangled web as the films drastically varied in quality. And if someone like Affleck or Keaton isn't in it for the long haul, why include them in a film that features an actor (Momoa) you assume will stick around? It would further add to the confusion of what is canon and isn't going forward — especially after The Flash failed to clear any of that up.

Regardless, Ben Affleck is fine without DC and Batman. His latest directorial effort, Air, is fantastic. Jason Momoa's upcoming Aquaman sequel may have lost some star power, but the film is still directed by James Wan and features the likes of Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman in its cast.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 20.