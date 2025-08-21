It looks like Adam Sandler just crushed another drive down the fairway. “Happy Gilmore 2” stormed onto Netflix with 2.9 billion viewing minutes in its opening weekend, instantly becoming the most-watched film in Nielsen’s Top 10 history, TheWrap reports The record was previously held by “Glass Onion,” but Sandler’s return to his golf comedy roots swung past it with ease.

For Netflix, the movie wasn’t just a win, it was a landmark. It posted the biggest opening week ever for a Sandler film on the platform, topping the Streaming Top 10 from July 21 to July 27. The performance also reinforces Sandler’s long-running impact on streaming. Since 2018, his movies have generated more than 61 billion viewing minutes, making him one of the service’s most bankable stars. Still, 2019’s “Murder Mystery” remains his most-watched Netflix title overall with 9.9 billion minutes.

Sandler’s Streaming Era

Sandler’s relationship with Netflix stretches back nearly a decade, beginning with the comedy Western “The Ridiculous 6.” Since then, he has delivered a steady run of originals, from “Hubie Halloween” to “Hustle.” His mix of family comedies, animated hits, and quirky dramas has built an entire lane of Netflix programming. That consistency paid off again with “Happy Gilmore 2,” which Netflix says racked up 46.7 million views in its first three days, the biggest U.S. opening weekend ever for one of its films.

Nearly thirty years after the original “Happy Gilmore” earned $40 million at the box office and made Sandler a household name, the sequel reunited key cast members Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald while bringing in fresh faces like Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Sandler’s wife Jackie and daughters Sunny and Sadie also made appearances, giving the project an unmistakably personal feel.

The combination of nostalgia, new star power, and Adam Sandler’s proven draw proved irresistible to audiences. With four straight weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 and a shattered record in its opening frame, “Happy Gilmore 2” stands as proof that sometimes, the best swing comes years after you first picked up the club.