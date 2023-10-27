Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has gotten a release date change. The DCU film is now opening later than expected.

A Christmas gift

Warner Bros has announced (via Variety) that the Aquaman sequel will now open on December 22 — a two day delay. This could be due to Wonka, another Warner Bros film, opening on December 15. Moving to December 22 gives a full week between the two projects. While not necessarily for the same demographics, there is overlap. Now, families can see Aquaman 2 during the Christmas weekend.

James Wan, known for his work in the Conjuring series, returns to helm the second Aquaman movie. The first film was one of 2018's biggest hits. It grossed $1.1 billion during its theatrical run. The sequel, however, marks the end of the DCEU (now DCU) as we know it.

In the sequel, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) becomes the king of Atlantis. He is tasked with protecting his kingdom from a new threat: David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, and Temuera Morrison return in the sequel. Amber Heard will also return despite her controversies.

The DCU will undergo a change after Aquaman 2. James Gunn and Peter Safran will take over and this film is the last holdover before their regime officially begins. It will be interesting to see where Aquaman 2 leaves Jason Momoa's character. Most of the DCEU actors such as Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Henry Cavill all seemingly are out once Gunn and Safran take over.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22.