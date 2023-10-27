Fans expecting Ben Affleck's Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shouldn't hold their breath. James Wan served a disappointing update regarding Affleck's status in the DCU film.

Batman? Don't hold your breath

Speaking to Empire Magazine (via @FlashFilmNews on X), Wan seemingly drowned any hopes of seeing Affleck in the Aquaman sequel. “Probably not,” he said of Affleck's Batman appearing. “All I'll say is that those scenes were just to have something in the bank in case we needed to explain time continuity if we came out first. But it ended up with Lost Kingdom coming after The Flash.”

James Wan comments if Batman might appear in #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom: "Probably not. All I'll say is that those scenes were just to have something in the bank in case we needed to explain time continuity if we came out first. But it ended up with Lost Kingdom coming after The… pic.twitter.com/Ys7uVpvVHz — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) October 26, 2023

Affleck did appear in The Flash as Bruce Wayne/Batman. It appears that will be his final appearance in the DCU since Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the final film released before James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover. Ben Affleck first played the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

He'd reprise the role in Suicide Squad and Justice League (and the “Snyder Cut”). Due to the DCU going into flux over the past few years, Affleck and the other OG Justice League members such as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman, seem to be out. A new regime will come in and bring in a new, younger cast.

Jason Momoa will get at least one more time in the spotlight in the DCU. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the sequel to the highly-successful 2018 film. James Wan, who's known for his work in The Conjuring universe, returned to direct the sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.