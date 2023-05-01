Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings fought hard against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7, but in the end, they just didn’t have enough experience to go toe-to-toe with the Dubs in such do-or-die situations. Obviously, it is quite the painful result for team GM Monte McNair.

The Kings ended up getting blown out, 120-100, as the Warriors sent them home packing. The game was close in the first half until Stephen Curry exploded in the final 24 minuets of play to give the Dubs a comfortable lead until the final buzzer sounded.

Fox was full of optimism despite the loss, noting in his postgame presser that it’s a great learning experience for Sacramento. He also shared his optimism on Twitter, sending out a purple heart tweet to highlight the love he has for the team and the fanbase.

While De’Aaron Fox didn’t show any sign of regret, Monte McNair couldn’t hide his pain following the loss. He’s definitely proud of what his team has accomplished, but it’s also only natural that he feels frustrated after getting so close to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Kings have finally broken their playoff drought after 16 years, and it would have been even more historic had they also gotten their first series win after such a long time.

“This team was special. Endings like this always hurt, but what a run. Thanks for a great season Sacramento Kings fans!” McNair wrote on Twitter.

It’s hard not to feel for the Kings in this one. After finishing as the third seed, hopes were high that they could go the distance. It’s just unfortunate that they had to face a battle-tested team and the reigning champions.

But hey, it’s surely a step in the right direction for the franchise, and McNair can be happy with that.