De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings will not soon recover from the heartbreaking series loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. That’s pretty understandable. The Kings got more than just a whiff of the second round when they won the first two games in the first round, but their dreams of advancing to the Western Conference semifinals were ruined when the Warriors won four of the next six outings.

All that being said, De’Aaron Fox keeps the hope up for the Kings.

“This is a learning experience for us,” Fox said during the postgame press conference following the Kings’ 120-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 7.

De’Aaron Fox and the Kings had no answer for Curry, who churned out an all-time great playoff performance. Curry dropped 50 points, while Fox, clearly still bothered by a finger issue, scored only 16 points on a salty 5-for-19 shooting from the field. He also had five of the Kings’ eight turnovers.

Despite their early exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings gave their fans a memorable season overall. The 2022-23 Kings became the first Sacramento team in nearly two decades to make it to the playoffs. With Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the Kings, the team finished the regular season seeded third in the Western Conference standings with a 48-34 record. Mike Brown also won the 2022-23 Coach of the Year Award, as a testament to the success of the Kings.

As for the Warriors, they are now on a collision course with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.