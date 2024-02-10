Dead by Daylight Update 7.5.1 introduces killer adjustments, a new Lights Out Modifier, and addresses community feedback.

Dead by Daylight released its latest patch, Update 7.5.1, on February 7, bringing adjustments to several Killers and fixing various bugs. This update also introduces a new game mode called the Lights Out Modifier, which significantly changes gameplay by darkening the map and removing elements like perks, items, scratch marks, and the Killer's terror radius. While this new mode has sparked interest among players, some have raised concerns about its balance, particularly in favor of the Killers.

New Lights Out Modifier And Killer Adjustments

The Lights Out Modifier transforms the traditional Dead by Daylight gameplay by significantly darkening the map and removing key gameplay elements such as perks, items, scratch marks, and the Killer's terror radius. This bold change aims to provide a fresh and more challenging experience for players. However, it has not been received without criticism. Some players have raised concerns over the mode's balance, suggesting that the alterations may disproportionately benefit the Killers. In response to these concerns, Behaviour Interactive, the game's developer, has indicated that future adjustments may be forthcoming to better balance the gameplay experience.

Specifically, Update 7.5.1 focuses on recalibrating the abilities and add-ons for Killers such as Blight, Hillbilly, and Onyro. These adjustments are part of Behaviour Interactive's ongoing efforts to maintain a balanced and fair playing field, ensuring that both Survivors and Killers have equal opportunities for success. The update's comprehensive bug fixes span a wide array of the game's components, including audio glitches, achievement tracking errors, map issues, and inconsistencies with perks and characters. These fixes are crucial for enhancing the overall game experience, addressing common frustrations, and improving gameplay fluidity.

Dead By Daylight Embraces Cultural Celebrations And Expands Content

In addition to these technical adjustments, the update celebrates cultural festivities by introducing two new themed outfits in the in-game store in anticipation of the upcoming Chinese New Year. These cosmetic additions offer players the opportunity to customize their characters with unique and festive attire, further enriching the Dead by Daylight experience.

The introduction of Alan Wake as a playable Survivor in recent updates has also added a new layer to the game's rich narrative and character roster. With perks centered around flashlight enhancements and object discovery, Alan Wake brings a unique set of skills to the Survivor team. Behaviour Interactive has expressed its commitment to expanding the game's content, hinting at more Modifiers and updates in the pipeline. The development team's blog posts and communications suggest an ambitious roadmap for Dead by Daylight, aimed at continually refreshing the game with new features and content.

Addressing Challenges And Embracing Feedback

However, it's important to note that not all recent news about Dead by Daylight has been positive. The game, while celebrated for its dynamic and engaging horror gameplay, has faced its share of challenges and controversies. These range from technical issues to community feedback on balance and design choices. Behaviour Interactive has consistently demonstrated a willingness to listen to player feedback and make necessary adjustments, a practice that has helped maintain Dead by Daylight's popularity and relevance in the competitive gaming landscape.

As Dead by Daylight continues to evolve with updates like 7.5.1, the balance between innovation and community feedback remains crucial. The introduction of new game modes like the Lights Out Modifier, alongside adjustments to Killer mechanics, showcases Behaviour Interactive's commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging. At the same time, the developer's responsiveness to player concerns and their proactive approach to bug fixes and balance adjustments underscore a dedication to the community that has helped build and sustain the game.

Dead By Daylight Update 7.5.1 Patch Notes

As Dead by Daylight evolves with Update 7.5.1, the focus on balancing and enhancing gameplay shines through. Below are the detailed patch notes, outlining the key adjustments and bug fixes included in this latest update.

Addons

Adrenaline Vial

Increases maximum Rush tokens by 2.

Increases maximum Rush look angle by 20 degrees.

Decreases Rush turn rate by 55%. (re-added functionality)

Increases Rush speed by 5%

Compound Thirty Three

Rush cannot be performed more than 2 times(new functionality)

Increases Rush turn rate by 33% (slightly adjusted functionality)

Increases Rush duration by 33% (new functionality)

Killer Adjustments – The Hillbilly

Addons

Greased Throttle

Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 8%

This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)

The Thompson's Mix

Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 12%

This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)

Killer Adjustments – The Onryo

Killer Power

Removed the Condemned cooldown

Increased the number of Condemned stacks that lock in when a Survivor is hooked to 3 (was 2)

Increased the Projection movement speed boost duration to 2 seconds (was 1.5)

Increased movement speed while Manifesting to 4 m/s (was 3.68)

