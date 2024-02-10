Dead by Daylight released its latest patch, Update 7.5.1, on February 7, bringing adjustments to several Killers and fixing various bugs. This update also introduces a new game mode called the Lights Out Modifier, which significantly changes gameplay by darkening the map and removing elements like perks, items, scratch marks, and the Killer's terror radius. While this new mode has sparked interest among players, some have raised concerns about its balance, particularly in favor of the Killers.

New Lights Out Modifier And Killer Adjustments

The Lights Out Modifier transforms the traditional Dead by Daylight gameplay by significantly darkening the map and removing key gameplay elements such as perks, items, scratch marks, and the Killer's terror radius. This bold change aims to provide a fresh and more challenging experience for players. However, it has not been received without criticism. Some players have raised concerns over the mode's balance, suggesting that the alterations may disproportionately benefit the Killers. In response to these concerns, Behaviour Interactive, the game's developer, has indicated that future adjustments may be forthcoming to better balance the gameplay experience.

Specifically, Update 7.5.1 focuses on recalibrating the abilities and add-ons for Killers such as Blight, Hillbilly, and Onyro. These adjustments are part of Behaviour Interactive's ongoing efforts to maintain a balanced and fair playing field, ensuring that both Survivors and Killers have equal opportunities for success. The update's comprehensive bug fixes span a wide array of the game's components, including audio glitches, achievement tracking errors, map issues, and inconsistencies with perks and characters. These fixes are crucial for enhancing the overall game experience, addressing common frustrations, and improving gameplay fluidity.

Dead By Daylight Embraces Cultural Celebrations And Expands Content

In addition to these technical adjustments, the update celebrates cultural festivities by introducing two new themed outfits in the in-game store in anticipation of the upcoming Chinese New Year. These cosmetic additions offer players the opportunity to customize their characters with unique and festive attire, further enriching the Dead by Daylight experience.

The introduction of Alan Wake as a playable Survivor in recent updates has also added a new layer to the game's rich narrative and character roster. With perks centered around flashlight enhancements and object discovery, Alan Wake brings a unique set of skills to the Survivor team. Behaviour Interactive has expressed its commitment to expanding the game's content, hinting at more Modifiers and updates in the pipeline. The development team's blog posts and communications suggest an ambitious roadmap for Dead by Daylight, aimed at continually refreshing the game with new features and content.

Addressing Challenges And Embracing Feedback

However, it's important to note that not all recent news about Dead by Daylight has been positive. The game, while celebrated for its dynamic and engaging horror gameplay, has faced its share of challenges and controversies. These range from technical issues to community feedback on balance and design choices. Behaviour Interactive has consistently demonstrated a willingness to listen to player feedback and make necessary adjustments, a practice that has helped maintain Dead by Daylight's popularity and relevance in the competitive gaming landscape.

As Dead by Daylight continues to evolve with updates like 7.5.1, the balance between innovation and community feedback remains crucial. The introduction of new game modes like the Lights Out Modifier, alongside adjustments to Killer mechanics, showcases Behaviour Interactive's commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging. At the same time, the developer's responsiveness to player concerns and their proactive approach to bug fixes and balance adjustments underscore a dedication to the community that has helped build and sustain the game.

Dead By Daylight Update 7.5.1 Patch Notes

As Dead by Daylight evolves with Update 7.5.1, the focus on balancing and enhancing gameplay shines through. Below are the detailed patch notes, outlining the key adjustments and bug fixes included in this latest update.

Addons

  • Adrenaline Vial
  • Increases maximum Rush tokens by 2.
  • Increases maximum Rush look angle by 20 degrees.
  • Decreases Rush turn rate by 55%. (re-added functionality)
  • Increases Rush speed by 5%
  • Compound Thirty Three
  • Rush cannot be performed more than 2 times(new functionality)
  • Increases Rush turn rate by 33% (slightly adjusted functionality)
  • Increases Rush duration by 33% (new functionality)

Killer Adjustments – The Hillbilly

Addons

  • Greased Throttle
  • Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 8%
  • This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)
  • The Thompson's Mix
  • Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 12%
  • This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)
Killer Adjustments – The Onryo

Killer Power

  • Removed the Condemned cooldown
  • Increased the number of Condemned stacks that lock in when a Survivor is hooked to 3 (was 2)
  • Increased the Projection movement speed boost duration to 2 seconds (was 1.5)
  • Increased movement speed while Manifesting to 4 m/s (was 3.68)

Events

  • Modifier: Lights Out will be active from February 7, 2024 11:00am ET to February 14, 2024 11:00am ET.
      • Modifier: Lights Out event Tome will also open while the Modifier is active.

     

Bug Fixes

Archives

  • The Brand New Part Skill Checks no longer award progress for Archive Quests requiring succeeding Generator Skill Checks.

Achievements

  • The Nerves of Steel achievement now properly tracks Skill Checks.

Audio

  • Fixed an issue where The Good Guys laugh could overlap the Slice & Dice scream
  • Fixed an issue that caused no sound to be heard when an invite is accepted.
  • Fixed an issue that caused all the Killers sounds to be muted when opening the option menus in-game.
  • Fixed an issue where the End Game Collapse bell sound wasn't heard.

Bots

  • Bots no longer run away from a Killer on a different floor.

Characters

  • Fixed an issue where The Good Guy's “Wedding Dress” torso stretches and distorts when selecting the outfit icons.
  • Fixed an issue that caused The Hag to be unable to move in any direction when attacking while carrying a Survivor.
  • The Plague no longer has a 1 second cooldown before being able to attack after performing Vile Purge.

Environment/Maps

  • Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where blockers prevented the killer from getting to a hook
  • Fixed an issue in Midwich Elementary School where items could be hidden under rubbles
  • Fixed an issue with the Harvester where bots could get stuck
  • Fixed an issue with the crashed Bus where Bots would not leave their position
  • Fixed an issue in Underground Complex entity effect were clipped near a hook
  • Fixed an issue in Mother's Dwelling where The Nurse could not blink through railings around the house
  • Fixed an issue with the collision on a maze tile in Pale Rose
  • Fixed an issue in the Underground Complex where the The Singularity's Biopods would not stick to the walls properly
  • Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where a collision would block the players from navigating as intended.
  • Fixed an issue in Eyrie of Crows where The Demogorgon could shred through different obstacles from the hill tile
  • Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where an invisible collision was blocking the players navigations
  • Fixed an issue where an unready Survivor could switch to the Killer role when attempting to start a Trial in custom matches.

Perks

  • Fixed an issue that caused the Healing speed buff for Circle of Healing not to apply when the medkit runs out of charge while healing.
  • The Save the Best for Last Perk now correctly grants 4% decreased attack cooldown instead of 5%.
  • The Champion of Light perk properly grants the Hindered effect when the Killer is blinded while carrying a Survivor.

UI

  • Fixed missing SFX when a player joins or leaves a party
  • Fixed an unresponsive Daily Rituals button in the Main menu when coming back from a Killer Lobby or the Archives
  • Fixed an issue where the cursor could be visible/movable during the intro cinematic

