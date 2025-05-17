The Green Bay Packers have flirted with contention over the past few seasons. However, 2025 may be the defining year that determines whether this iteration of the franchise is truly ready to chase championships—or merely tread water in a loaded NFC. Note that quarterback Jordan Love is looking more and more like the real deal. As such, the front office owes it to the locker room and fan base to reinforce this roster with immediate-impact talent. That means shaking off their traditionally conservative approach and aggressively exploring the trade market. If the Packers are serious about breaking through the NFC's elite tier, a couple of names deserve serious attention.

A Mixed Bag of a 2025 Offseason

We didn’t love the Packers’ offseason. That's simply because we don’t think they got much better. Yes, there were some encouraging moves—especially in the draft. That said, nothing screams “win-now.” Nate Hobbs and Aaron Banks were interesting free-agent signings. Still, both came at a premium. Also, neither feels like a needle-mover. First-round wide receiver Matthew Golden could be a gem, though. He adds explosiveness to a wideout room that’s growing into one of the most intriguing young units in the league. However, the jury’s still out on second-round tackle Anthony Belton and third-round receiver Savion Williams. Both have upside but unclear roles.

It’s possible the Packers approached this offseason with 2026 more in mind than 2025. Maybe they employed a long-term view focused on internal development and cap stability. Still, the NFC is up for grabs and their division rivals are loading up. As such, the time to strike might be now. That’s why a calculated splash via trade could shift the entire outlook of the season.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Green Bay Packers 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey seems like a very obvious target for Green Bay. Sure, he’s no longer the absolute top cornerback in the league. However, the seven-time Pro Bowler is still an elite, versatile defender. He still brings swagger, experience, and a championship pedigree. Also, Miami Dolphins appear open to moving on from Ramsey, in part due to the team's tight cap situation. That’s where Green Bay comes in.

It’s not just that the Packers could use Ramsey’s on-field presence. It's that they may also be ready to move on from All-Pro corner Jaire Alexander. He has battled injuries and consistency over the past couple of seasons. A potential swap involving the two stars, or even a separate deal that includes picks and cap maneuvering, could make sense for both sides. Crucially, any move for Ramsey would likely require a contract restructure. His current deal bloats the cap sheet and isn’t tenable for a team like the Packers.

That said, what Ramsey brings is exactly what Green Bay needs. He carries a big-game mentality, lockdown coverage, and leadership in the secondary. His presence would allow defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be more aggressive with his schemes. Hafley already turned heads with his debut season leading the defense in 2024. Adding a chess piece like Ramsey could take his unit to another level.

There’s a risk here, of course-Ramsey is entering his 30s. Still, if the Packers are truly serious about making a playoff run now, this is the type of calculated gamble that good franchises take.

Target 2: Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson is another name that doesn’t normally pop up on the Packers’ radar. Now, maybe he should. The 2024 NFL sack leader has reportedly grown frustrated with the Cincinnati Bengals’ front office. That's largely due to delays in securing a contract extension. That frustration, paired with Cincinnati’s own cap juggling, makes Hendrickson a plausible trade candidate.

We believe he’d be a perfect fit in Green Bay. Yes, the Packers’ defense is already solid. That said, what they lack is that dominant edge rusher who consistently forces offenses to adjust. Rashan Gary is a menace, but pairing him with Hendrickson would transform the Packers’ front seven into a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. It would also open up the playbook for Hafley. His defenses thrive on pressure and unpredictability.

Note that in 2024, Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks and ranked in the top five in pressures. His motor is relentless, and he’s exactly the kind of tone-setting veteran the Packers could benefit from. With Hendrickson, Green Bay could rotate more freely and trust that opposing QBs won’t have all day in the pocket.

This wouldn’t be a cheap deal, though. Still, this is a moment for Green Bay to push past its comfort zone. Acquiring Hendrickson would signal that this team is done waiting for the stars to align and is ready to go out and claim its place among contenders.

Time to Break the Mold

The Packers are at a crossroads. They have a promising young quarterback, an ascending receiving corps, and a defense that just needs a couple more elite-level players to become truly dangerous. But standing pat could mean wasting a prime window in a conference that’s in flux.

Jalen Ramsey and Trey Hendrickson won’t come cheap—but that’s the price of real ambition. If Green Bay wants to be more than a feel-good playoff team, it’s time to think big and act bold. These two players could be the finishing touches on a roster that’s closer to championship caliber than people realize.