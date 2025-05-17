Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs remain firmly in the championship mix. However, last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles reminded the rest of the league that even dynasties have weak spots. For the Chiefs, fine-tuning the roster is no longer just about staying ahead. It’s about reclaiming the mountaintop. With most of the core intact and the offensive line and receiver room undergoing transition, Kansas City could still benefit from strategic reinforcements via the trade market. Two names, in particular, stand out as potential difference-makers heading into the 2025 season.

Tough Trenches Decisions and a Receiver Room in Flux

Kansas City’s 2025 offseason was defined by cap-driven choices and developmental bets. The biggest shake-up came in the trenches. Veteran guard Joe Thuney was traded to free up space. The team hopes Kingsley Suamataia can thrive at guard after struggling at tackle last season. That’s no guarantee, but it’s a risk the Chiefs were willing to take.

At tackle, Kansas City signed Jaylon Moore to a surprising deal. Some analysts saw that as an overpay. Moore will likely start until first-round pick Josh Simmons recovers from a knee injury. Meanwhile, the front office did well to retain right guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton. That ensured leadership and continuity in the locker room.

The Chiefs’ 2025 draft was filled with scheme-aligned prospects that reinforce team identity. This was especially true on defense and special teams. On offense, though — particularly at wide receiver, questions linger. Rashee Rice, coming off an LCL injury and possible suspension, is a key piece. Xavier Worthy brings elite speed but needs to prove he can be consistent. JuJu Smith-Schuster is back. However, there’s no sure thing in this unit. That’s where trade reinforcements could bring immediate impact.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Kansas City Chiefs 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Trade Target 1: Chris Olave

The Chiefs’ wide receiver corps is more potential than production right now. Mahomes can maximize mid-tier talent. Still, when games slow down in January, he needs a WR1 who can separate, finish routes, and win one-on-one. That’s what Chris Olave brings.

Olave has battled injuries, including multiple concussions. When healthy, however, he’s a top-15 wide receiver in the league. He’s a clean route runner with deceptive speed and the ability to attack all areas of the field. Adding Olave would instantly raise the ceiling — and perhaps more importantly, the floor — of Kansas City’s offense.

Note that the New Orleans Saints may finally be forced to embrace a full rebuild after quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement. They have an underwhelming trio of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Tyler Shough vying for the QB job. As such, the Saints aren’t serious playoff contenders. That makes Olave, who has two years left on his rookie deal, a prime candidate to be moved in exchange for draft capital.

It won’t be cheap, and it won’t be easy given the Chiefs’ limited cap flexibility. That said, Olave is worth the trouble. With Rice’s availability uncertain and Worthy still growing into the system, Olave would be Mahomes’ most reliable weapon. A trio of Olave, Rice, and Worthy would give defensive coordinators nightmares. That would give Mahomes the balance he needs to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy.

Trade Target 2: Rashod Bateman

Yes, Olave represents the high-end splash move. That said, Rashod Bateman is a more budget-friendly option who still packs game-changing upside.

Bateman, 25, turned a corner last year in Baltimore with 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged a blistering 16.8 yards per reception. He also showed improved chemistry with Lamar Jackson and made a living stretching the field and winning after the catch. His two-year, $12.9 million contract fits neatly within Kansas City’s $12.7 million cap space. That makes this a rare move that requires no creative accounting.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has long admired Bateman’s explosiveness and versatility. The latter could slot in as an immediate contributor alongside Rice and Worthy. With Rice potentially missing time, though, Bateman offers Mahomes another vertical threat who doesn’t require the ball to be effective. He is perfect for an offense that thrives on spacing and timing.

This move would also reduce pressure on younger players like Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross. They have yet to carve out consistent roles. Unlike Olave, Bateman’s price tag — both financially and in trade compensation — would be much more manageable.

Precision Moves for a Reload, Not a Rebuild

The Chiefs are not in need of a teardown or a dramatic shake-up. They’re still led by the league’s best quarterback, one of its sharpest coaching staffs, and a front office that knows how to stay a step ahead. However, as the Eagles proved in Super Bowl 59, even Kansas City has vulnerabilities.

Upgrading the receiver room is the most direct path to improvement, and both Chris Olave and Rashod Bateman offer compelling — albeit very different — solutions. Olave is the splashy WR1 Mahomes hasn’t had since peak Tyreek Hill. Bateman is the reliable, affordable spark plug who makes the entire unit more dangerous.

If Kansas City wants to get back to the summit, one more smart swing before Week 1 might be exactly what they need.