May 18, 2025 at 3:24 AM ET

Rece Hinds is rewriting the record books—and he's just getting started. The Cincinnati Reds rookie outfielder reached a modern MLB milestone on Saturday night, when he belted a towering home run in the seventh inning of a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. The blast wasn’t just a dagger in the game—it also cemented Hinds as the only player in the modern era to log 13 extra-base hits among his first 15 career hits, according to OptaSTATS.

With the crack of the bat, Hinds sent a 109.8 mph missile into the stands—the hardest-hit ball of the game—and once again reminded everyone that his bat isn't just hot, it’s historic.

It was just the latest highlight in what’s been a thunderous introduction to the majors. Of Hinds’ 15 career hits, only two have been singles. The rest? Loud. Impactful. Game-changing. His knack for driving the baseball with authority isn’t just a flash in the pan—it’s becoming his trademark.

“He’s got a different kind of pop,” Reds manager David Bell said earlier this week. “When he connects, it’s loud. And right now, he’s doing it consistently.”

Rece Hinds makes history in Reds' win over Guardians

Hinds’ solo shot in the seventh capped off the Reds' third consecutive win, pushing their record back toward the .500 mark and injecting some much-needed energy into the middle of their lineup. But Hinds wasn’t the only one delivering.

Will Benson also went deep, hitting a solo homer in the fifth to tie the game, marking the third straight game he’s homered—a first in his MLB career. TJ Friedl doubled in the sixth and scored on a sharp RBI single from Santiago Espinal, who then scored on an Austin Hays double to extend the Reds' lead to 3-1. Hinds’ blast made it 4-1, and that’s all the Reds needed.

The bullpen held it down behind opener Brent Suter’s three scoreless innings. Luis Mey (1-0) earned the win with a clean sixth inning, and Emilio Pagán shut the door with a flawless ninth for his 11th save.

Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi made his return from the IL and pitched well, racking up eight strikeouts with no walks over five innings. But despite his strong showing, the Guardians couldn’t muster much offense outside of a solo homer from Daniel Schneemann in the fifth. Still, the night belonged to Hinds.

At just 23 years old, the outfielder is already proving to be one of baseball’s most fearsome extra-base threats. His explosive swing and early production have drawn comparisons to some of the game’s elite sluggers, but he’s already carved out a unique place in history.

With every swing, Rece Hinds is reminding the league—and the fans in Cincinnati—that his power isn’t just eye-catching. It’s record-breaking.