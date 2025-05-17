The Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA offseason at a pivotal crossroads. After a season that ended with a second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors’ front office faces the daunting task of maximizing the final championship window for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and new addition Jimmy Butler. The team’s aging core, combined with a ballooning payroll and the need for roster upgrades, makes this summer a defining moment for the franchise’s short- and long-term future.

Among several tough decisions, one stands out as both necessary and inevitable: the Warriors must trade Jonathan Kuminga.

The Kuminga Conundrum

Jonathan Kuminga’s tenure in Golden State has been marked by flashes of brilliance, frustrating inconsistency, and, most recently, public tension over his role. Selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga was envisioned as a bridge between the Warriors’ dynastic past and their future. Yet, after four seasons, it’s clear that the fit has never been seamless.

The 2024-25 campaign encapsulated Kuminga’s rollercoaster journey. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field, demonstrating his ability to attack the rim and finish through contact. However, injuries and a crowded rotation-especially following the midseason addition of Butler-limited his opportunities. Kuminga was benched for stretches of the playoffs, only to reemerge with standout performances when Curry went down, including a 30-point playoff career high against Minnesota. Despite these peaks, the underlying issue persisted: Kuminga wants a featured role and starter’s minutes, something the Warriors have been unwilling or unable to guarantee.

Why the Warriors Must Move On

The case for trading Kuminga is rooted in both basketball and business realities. The Warriors’ roster construction has made it difficult to maximize Kuminga’s talents. With Butler and Draymond Green entrenched in the forward spots, Kuminga’s path to a consistent, high-usage role is blocked. Head coach Steve Kerr and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. have praised Kuminga’s growth and resilience, but both acknowledge that his return is “a two-way street” dependent on mutual fit and contract negotiations.

Financial constraints loom large. Kuminga is set to become a restricted free agent, and league insiders expect him to command upwards of $30 million annually on his next contract. For a Warriors team already deep into the luxury tax, committing that level of money to a player whose role is uncertain would be a risky allocation of resources. Letting Kuminga walk for nothing is not an option, so a sign-and-trade becomes the logical path.

The Warriors’ needs have shifted. The front office has made it clear that greater positional size-especially at center-is a priority. Kuminga, while athletic and versatile, does not address this need. Trading him for a package that brings immediate help in the frontcourt or additional depth is the most sensible way to retool around Curry’s remaining prime years.

The Ideal Trade Proposal

Among the rumored destinations, the Chicago Bulls stand out as an ideal trade partner. The Bulls, having moved on from Zach LaVine and seeking to build around Coby White and Josh Giddey, are in need of a high-upside forward who can blossom in a larger role. Kuminga fits that profile perfectly, and a change of scenery could unlock his All-Star potential.

Warriors Receive: Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball, 2029 top-5 protected first-round pick

Bulls Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)

This deal addresses several needs for both teams. For the Warriors, Vučević provides a skilled, floor-spacing center who can anchor the paint and facilitate from the high post. His passing and shooting would mesh well with Golden State’s motion offense. Lonzo Ball, if healthy, gives the Warriors a versatile guard who can defend multiple positions and push the pace. The future first-round pick adds long-term flexibility and potential upside.

For Chicago, Kuminga offers a dynamic, athletic forward who can grow alongside their young core. Under head coach Billy Donovan, Kuminga would have the opportunity to be a featured option, play 30+ minutes per night, and develop into the two-way star many believe he can become.

Trading Jonathan Kuminga is a difficult but necessary decision for the Warriors. His talent is undeniable, and he has shown the ability to take over games when given the chance. However, the realities of roster construction, salary cap management, and team needs make a clean break the best path forward.

As the Warriors navigate this critical offseason, moving on from Kuminga is not just about parting with a promising young player. It’s about making the tough choices required to maximize the final years of Stephen Curry’s legendary career, maintain roster balance, and set the stage for the next chapter in franchise history. The time has come for both sides to embrace a new beginning.