The Texas Rangers, a franchise that began as the Washington Senators before relocating to Arlington in 1972, have seen their share of superstars and legends. From the days of the early expansion teams to recent World Series runs, the Rangers have built a rich history filled with iconic moments and unforgettable players. Their all-time greats include Hall of Famers, MVPs, and record-setters who have left indelible marks not only on the franchise but on Major League Baseball itself.

This ranking of the 10 greatest Texas Rangers players considers individual accolades, statistical dominance, impact on the franchise, and lasting legacy. Each player’s tenure with the Rangers is noted, and their contributions are weighed within the context of the team’s evolution from perennial underdogs to American League contenders. While some players shined for brief, spectacular stretches and others provided years of steady excellence, all 10 are forever etched into Rangers lore. So, check out the gallery to see the 10 greatest Rangers ever, each of whom helped shape the story of baseball in Texas.

1. Ivan Rodriguez (1991-2002, 2009)

Few catchers in MLB history can match the all-around excellence of Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. Making his Rangers debut at just 19, Rodriguez quickly established himself as the face of the franchise throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He was a 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner during his Texas tenure, and his 1999 AL MVP season remains one of the best ever by a catcher-batting .332 with 35 homers and 113 RBI, leading the Rangers to a division title.

Rodriguez’s defensive prowess was legendary, boasting the best caught-stealing percentage in MLB history. Offensively, he ranks among the franchise leaders in hits, doubles, and home runs. His leadership and fiery competitiveness helped elevate the Rangers to their first postseason appearances. Though he later won a World Series with the Marlins, Rodríguez’s heart and legacy are forever tied to Texas, where his No. 7 is retired and his Hall of Fame plaque cements his place as the greatest Ranger of all time.

2. Adrian Beltre (2011-2018)

Adrian Beltre joined the Rangers in his early 30s, but his eight seasons in Arlington were nothing short of spectacular. Beltre combined elite defense at third base, winning three Gold Gloves as a Ranger, with a powerful, consistent bat. He hit .304 with 199 home runs and 699 RBI in 1,098 games for Texas, becoming a fan favorite for his charisma and work ethic.

Beltre’s impact extended beyond statistics; he was the emotional leader of the club, guiding the Rangers through multiple playoff runs and memorable postseason moments, including the 2011 World Series. He finished in the top 10 of AL MVP voting five times as a Ranger and became the only third baseman in MLB history with both 3,000 hits and 400 home runs. Beltre’s No. 29 is retired, and his 2024 first-ballot Hall of Fame induction was a fitting tribute to one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

3. Juan Gonzalez (1989-1999, 2002-2003)

Juan Gonzalez, known as “Juan Gone,” was the Rangers’ first true homegrown superstar and remains the only player in franchise history to win multiple MVP awards (1996, 1998). González’s raw power was unmatched; he is the all-time franchise leader in home runs and delivered several of the most dominant offensive seasons in club history.

In 1996, Gonzalez led the Rangers to their first division title, hitting .314 with 47 homers and 144 RBI. His postseason heroics included five home runs in four games against the Yankees that year. Despite defensive limitations, González’s peak was vital to the Rangers’ rise as contenders. He finished his Texas career with 372 home runs and 1,180 RBI, cementing his status as one of the most feared sluggers of his era.

4. Rafael Palmeiro (1989-1993, 1999-2003)

Rafael Palmeiro’s two stints with the Rangers produced some of the most consistent offensive production in franchise history. In 10 seasons with Texas, Palmeiro hit .290 with 321 home runs and 1,039 RBI, ranking near the top in nearly every major offensive category.

Palmeiro was a model of durability and reliability, driving in over 100 runs six times as a Ranger. He won multiple Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers, and was a key figure in the club’s first postseason runs. While his legacy is clouded by the steroid era, Palmeiro’s on-field performance remains undeniable. His 44.6 bWAR as a Ranger is second only to Rodríguez, and his left-handed swing was a fixture in the heart of the Texas lineup for more than a decade.

5. Michael Young (2000-2012)

Michael Young was the Rangers’ steady leader for over a decade, playing wherever the team needed him, second base, shortstop, third base, and designated hitter. Young’s 1,823 games in a Texas uniform are a franchise record, and he is the club’s all-time leader in hits, runs, and total bases.

A seven-time All-Star and 2005 AL batting champion, Young was the ultimate professional, delivering clutch hits and providing invaluable leadership during the Rangers’ rise to AL pennant winners. His versatility and consistency made him a favorite among teammates and fans alike. Young’s No. 10 is retired, and his contributions to the franchise’s best years ensure his place among the Rangers’ all-time greats.

6. Alex Rodriguez (2001-2003)

Alex Rodriguez’s three-year tenure in Texas was brief but historically productive. After signing a record-setting contract, A-Rod delivered three of the greatest offensive seasons ever by a shortstop, leading the majors in home runs all three years and posting a 25.5 bWAR in just 485 games.

Rodriguez won the 2003 AL MVP and set franchise records for home runs (57 in 2002) and total bases. Although the Rangers struggled as a team during his stay, A-Rod’s individual dominance was undeniable, and he redefined what was possible at the shortstop position. His time in Texas remains a remarkable statistical peak in both franchise and MLB history.

7. Nolan Ryan (1989-1993)

Nolan Ryan’s arrival in Texas at age 42 brought instant credibility and excitement to the franchise. In five seasons with the Rangers, Ryan threw his sixth and seventh no-hitters, recorded his 5,000th strikeout, and notched his 300th win.

Ryan’s numbers, 51 wins, 3.43 ERA, 939 strikeouts, were impressive, but his impact went beyond statistics. He was a mentor to young pitchers and a legend who drew fans in droves. Ryan’s fierce competitiveness and iconic moments, like his famous altercation with Robin Ventura, remain part of Rangers folklore. His No. 34 is retired, and his Hall of Fame legacy is forever intertwined with Texas.

8. Buddy Bell (1979-1985, 1989)

Buddy Bell was the Rangers’ defensive anchor at third base for much of the 1980s, winning six consecutive Gold Gloves and earning four All-Star selections. Bell was a steady offensive contributor as well, hitting .293 with 87 home runs and 499 RBI in a Rangers uniform.

Bell’s leadership and consistency helped stabilize the franchise during a period of transition. He remains one of the best defensive third basemen in MLB history and a respected figure in Rangers lore. Bell’s No. 25 is a reminder of his lasting influence on the team’s identity.

9. Ruben Sierra (1986-1992, 2000-2001, 2003)

Rubén Sierra, a switch-hitting outfielder, was one of the most dynamic players in Rangers history. Sierra led the league in RBIs, triples, and slugging in 1989, finishing second in MVP voting. He had three 100-RBI seasons with Texas and was a four-time All-Star during his time in Arlington.

Sierra’s power and athleticism made him a constant threat in the lineup, and he remains among the franchise leaders in hits, home runs, and RBI. His multiple stints with the Rangers reflect the team’s appreciation for his talents and his enduring popularity among fans.

10. Josh Hamilton (2008-2012, 2015)

Josh Hamilton’s five-year peak with the Rangers was one of the most electrifying in franchise history. The 2010 AL MVP, Hamilton led Texas to back-to-back World Series appearances and was a five-time All-Star during his time in Arlington.

Hamilton’s prodigious power and flair for the dramatic-highlighted by his unforgettable 28-homer performance in the 2008 Home Run Derby and clutch postseason moments, made him a fan favorite. Though his career was marked by personal struggles, Hamilton’s impact on the field was immense, and he remains one of the most talented players ever to wear a Rangers uniform.