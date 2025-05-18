Shannon Sharpe didn’t mince words when weighing in on Brock Purdy’s massive contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Speaking about Purdy’s rise from Mr. Irrelevant to a $265 million man, Sharpe said, “He’s probably worth more because he saved Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s job.”

Sharpe’s take centers on the 49ers’ infamous trade for Trey Lance. In 2021, San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up and select Lance third overall. That move failed spectacularly. Lance played just eight games for the 49ers before being dealt, an outcome that could have derailed most front offices. But the team struck gold with Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, who has since become the franchise's starting quarterback, leading the team to two NFC title games and one Super Bowl appearance.

Brock Purdy gets the bag from the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
The 49ers’ latest show of confidence in Purdy came in the form of a five-year, $265 million extension with $181 million guaranteed. While critics may point out that Purdy hasn’t made an All-Pro team and only has one Pro Bowl nod, his numbers back up the investment. Since taking over as starter in 2022, he leads the league in yards per attempt and ranks second in passer rating. According to GM John Lynch, “We made him the last pick of the draft and it’s served us well.”

But Purdy’s value isn’t just in stats. His emergence let the 49ers move on from Lance without sinking the organization. He gave the team stability, cost control, and production. That runway allowed Shanahan and Lynch to recalibrate and steer the team back to contention. As Sharpe noted, without Purdy, the fallout from the Lance pick might have ended both of their tenures.

Still, expectations have now shifted. The days of Purdy being the league's best bargain are over. His contract ranks him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, meaning the pressure to perform in high-leverage moments is real. While Purdy has thrived in the regular season, questions remain about his ability to elevate in the playoffs. With core veterans aging and salary cap flexibility shrinking, he’ll need to prove he can win when it matters most.

Purdy’s rise is already one of the NFL’s greatest draft success stories. Now, the challenge is sustaining that success and delivering a Lombardi Trophy. If he does, Sharpe’s assertion might not just be hot-take TV—it could become consensus history.