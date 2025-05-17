The Chicago Bears are no longer in rebuild mode—they’re building toward something real. After years of disappointing-to-middling results, the Windy City finally feels like it has momentum. Rising star Caleb Williams is the face of the franchise. Ben Johnson, the hottest coaching name of the past two cycles, is now at the helm. And with a revamped offensive line and a strong defensive front, the Bears are set up to contend. Still, a couple more smart moves could turn this promising roster into a legitimate NFC North powerhouse.

A Foundation Rebuilt

The Bears’ 2025 offseason was the kind fans had long been waiting for. It was aggressive, strategic, and future-focused. The team didn’t just make a coaching change. They made a statement. Hiring Johnson as head coach was a masterstroke, signaling a new era of offensive innovation. Complementing that hire with defensive mind Dennis Allen as coordinator added balance and experience to the sideline. The front office didn’t stop there. They also brought in veterans Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman. In doing so, the Bears fortified the offensive line, turning a long-time weakness into a clear strength.

That OL makeover freed the team up to go “best player available” in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tight end Colston Loveland, receiver Luther Burden III, and tackle Ozzy Trapilo headline a promising rookie class. They are expected to contribute immediately. Sure, they left the running back room largely untouched. However, it’s a calculated risk—one that might still be addressed via trade. On defense, Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo are great bookends. That said, the Bears could use one more game-wrecker in the trenches. That’s where two possible trade targets come in: running back Travis Etienne Jr and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Chicago Bears 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Travis Etienne Jr

Travis Etienne Jr was once viewed as the next great dual-threat running back. The 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft missed his rookie year with a Lisfranc injury but bounced back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in both 2022 and 2023. His burst, pass-catching ability, and versatility made him a dynamic piece in the Jacksonvuille Jaguars’ offense—until 2024.

Last season, Etienne’s production cratered. He posted career lows in rushing yards (558), touchdowns (2), and total touches. He even played second fiddle to Tank Bigsby down the stretch. With Jacksonville reportedly souring on him, Etienne could be a trade candidate. If that's the case, the Bears should be first in line.

There’s also a notable connection: Etienne’s former offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, Press Taylor, is now an assistant on Johnson’s staff. That familiarity could help reintegrate the 25-year-old back into a system that maximizes his strengths. For a Bears offense with a rookie quarterback, a dynamic backfield presence who can run routes and stretch the field could be invaluable.

Chicago’s running back room—currently featuring D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Kyle Monangai—lacks a true home-run threat. Etienne could immediately become a reliable third-down option and spell Swift on checkdowns and screens. Yes, the Bears didn’t prioritize RB this offseason. Still, adding a weapon like Etienne would give the offense another gear.

Target 2: Trey Hendrickson

Sure, Etienne would be a luxury addition. However, Trey Hendrickson would be a tone-setter. The Bears’ defensive front has quietly turned into a solid unit, with Sweat playing at a Pro Bowl level and newcomer Odeyingbo adding muscle to the edge. Of course, in the NFL, you can never have too many pass rushers. Hendrickson is among the best.

The 30-year-old Bengals star is coming off his most dominant season yet: 17.5 sacks (tying his own career-best), 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and his first All-Pro nod. He now finds himself in the middle of trade speculation. His future with Cincinnati remains murky due to contract negotiations and cap complications.

For the Bears, this is the type of bold swing that could vault the defense from good to elite. Hendrickson opposite Sweat would immediately become one of the most fearsome edge duos in the league. That would evoke echoes of Chicago’s old Monsters of the Midway identity.

Of course, the logistics won’t be simple. Chicago would need to agree to trade compensation with Cincinnati and then work out a long-term extension. With salary cap gymnastics involved, it would take some maneuvering. For a Bears team looking to make a playoff push, though, this is the kind of deal that can reshape a season.

Go From Promising to Dangerous

The Bears don’t need a roster overhaul—they’ve already done the hard work of building a foundation. But in the NFL, the best teams are those that know when to push all their chips in. Etienne and Hendrickson aren’t just talented players—they’re complementary fits who meet clear needs.

Travis Etienne gives Chicago a dynamic pass-catching threat who can thrive under familiar coaching. Trey Hendrickson brings All-Pro production to a defensive front that needs a little more bite. If Ryan Poles wants to accelerate the Bears’ rise, the trade phone lines in Jacksonville and Cincinnati should be ringing.