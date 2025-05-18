The Milwaukee Brewers, founded in 1970, have built a rich baseball tradition filled with unforgettable moments and legendary athletes. While the franchise has yet to capture a World Series title, it has produced a remarkable array of talent, players who have not only set club records but have also left indelible marks on Major League Baseball. From Hall of Famers to MVPs, power hitters to pitching aces, the Brewers’ all-time roster is a testament to both longevity and brilliance.

This list ranks the ten greatest Milwaukee Brewers players ever, weighing career achievements, impact on the franchise, and moments of postseason glory. Each player’s tenure with the Brewers is highlighted, focusing on their peak years and the legacy they left behind. Whether it’s Robin Yount’s two MVPs, Paul Molitor’s electrifying bat, or the thunderous power of Prince Fielder, these names are synonymous with Brewers baseball. So, check out the gallery to see the 10 greatest Brewers ever, each of whom helped shape the story of baseball in Milwaukee.

1. Robin Yount (1974-1993)

Robin Yount is the undisputed greatest player in Milwaukee Brewers history. Spending his entire 20-year career with the franchise, Yount amassed 3,142 hits, 251 home runs, and 1,406 RBIs while playing both shortstop and center field at an elite level. He won two AL MVP awards (1982, 1989), was a three-time All-Star, and earned both Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors.

Yount’s consistency and durability set him apart; he played 2,856 games for Milwaukee, more than any other Brewer, and was the heart of the 1982 AL pennant-winning team. His leadership, versatility, and clutch performances defined an era of Brewers baseball. Yount’s legacy is not just statistical; he embodied the spirit of the franchise and remains its most iconic figure. No list of Brewers greats is complete without Robin Yount at the top.

2. Paul Molitor (1978-1992)

Paul Molitor was one of the most dynamic hitters in baseball during his 15 seasons with the Brewers. A seven-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, Molitor slashed .303/.367/.444 with 160 home runs, 790 RBIs, and 412 stolen bases in Milwaukee. His versatility allowed him to excel at multiple positions, and his speed and bat made him a terror on the basepaths.

Molitor’s impact extended beyond the box score, he was a leader on the 1982 World Series team and consistently among the league’s best in runs scored. His number 4 was retired by the Brewers, and he entered the Hall of Fame as a Brewer, a testament to his lasting influence on the franchise. Molitor’s blend of skill, intelligence, and competitive drive make him one of the greatest players in Brewers history.

3. Ryan Braun (2007-2020)

Ryan Braun was the face of the Brewers for over a decade, combining elite offensive production with clutch postseason performances. The 2007 NL Rookie of the Year, Braun won the 2011 NL MVP and was a six-time All-Star with Milwaukee. He ranks among the franchise leaders in home runs, RBIs, and runs scored, helping lead the team to multiple playoff appearances.

Braun’s career was not without controversy, as he served a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. However, his on-field achievements-highlighted by a 2011 MVP campaign and key roles in the 2008 and 2011 playoff runs-cement his place among the franchise’s all-time greats. Braun’s combination of power, speed, and leadership made him a central figure in modern Brewers history.

4. Prince Fielder (2005-2011)

Prince Fielder was the most feared slugger in Brewers history, delivering prodigious power and infectious charisma during his seven seasons in Milwaukee. Fielder hit 230 home runs and drove in 656 runs with the Brewers, including a franchise-record 50 homers in 2007, making him the youngest player in NL history to reach that mark. He was a three-time All-Star and twice won the Silver Slugger award.

Fielder’s presence in the lineup transformed the Brewers into contenders, leading them to their first playoff appearance in 25 years (2008) and an NL Central title in 2011. His durability-averaging 160 games per season-and leadership in the clubhouse were instrumental in the team’s success. Fielder’s legacy as a power-hitting icon endures, and his contributions remain a high point in Brewers history.

5. Jim Gantner (1976-1992)

Jim Gantner epitomized the heart and soul of the Brewers for 17 seasons, spending his entire career in Milwaukee. Known for his gritty play and versatility, Gantner was a steady presence at second base and a key contributor during the team’s most successful years. He played over 1,800 games for the Brewers, collecting more than 1,600 hits and providing reliable defense and leadership.

Gantner’s work ethic and team-first mentality made him a fan favorite and a respected figure in the clubhouse. While never a superstar, his consistency and dedication helped define the Brewers’ identity throughout the late 1970s and 1980s. Gantner’s longevity and impact on the franchise earn him a deserved spot among Milwaukee’s greatest players.

6. Cecil Cooper (1977-1987)

Cecil Cooper was a cornerstone of the Brewers’ lineup during their first golden era, providing consistent production at first base for over a decade. Cooper played 11 seasons in Milwaukee, amassing 201 home runs, 944 RBIs, and a .302 batting average. He was a five-time All-Star and won three Silver Sluggers and two Gold Gloves, showcasing his all-around excellence.

Cooper’s clutch hitting was never more apparent than during the Brewers’ 1982 World Series run, where he delivered key hits and anchored the offense. His smooth left-handed swing and leadership in the clubhouse made him a beloved figure in Milwaukee. Cooper’s impact on the franchise is still felt today, as he remains among the club’s all-time leaders in hits, home runs, and RBIs.

7. Ben Sheets (2001-2008)

Ben Sheets was the Brewers’ ace for much of the 2000s, known for his devastating curveball and pinpoint control. A four-time All-Star, Sheets was the first Brewers pitcher to start an All-Star Game (2008) and remains one of the most talented arms to ever wear the uniform. He set the franchise record for strikeouts and posted a 3.78 ERA with 1,206 strikeouts in 221 starts for Milwaukee.

Sheets’ 2004 season remains legendary; he struck out 264 batters with a 2.70 ERA, finishing eighth in Cy Young voting. Despite battling injuries, Sheets’ peak was as dominant as any pitcher in team history. His ability to overpower hitters and deliver in big moments made him the face of the Brewers’ pitching staff for nearly a decade, and his legacy endures among fans and teammates alike.

8. Yovani Gallardo (2007-2014)

Yovani Gallardo was the Brewers’ workhorse throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, leading the staff with durability and strikeout prowess. In eight seasons with Milwaukee, Gallardo started 211 games, posting a 3.69 ERA and striking out 1,226 batters in 1,289.1 innings. He was a 2010 All-Star and three times surpassed 200 strikeouts in a season, becoming the first Brewer to achieve that feat three years in a row by age 25.

Gallardo’s ability to take the ball every fifth day and deliver quality outings was invaluable during the Brewers’ 2008 and 2011 playoff runs. He holds franchise records for strikeouts and was known for his competitive fire and surprising power at the plate, even winning a Silver Slugger. Gallardo’s tenure represents a golden era for Brewers pitching and cements his place among the franchise's greats.

9. Brandon Woodruff (2017-Present)

Brandon Woodruff has quietly become one of the most reliable and dominant pitchers in Brewers history. Since debuting in 2017, Woodruff has established himself as a frontline starter, boasting a career 3.10 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP over more than 680 innings. Twice named an NL All-Star, Woodruff’s consistency and ability to deliver in big games have anchored the Brewers’ rotation through multiple playoff runs.

Woodruff’s postseason heroics, including a memorable home run off Clayton Kershaw in the 2018 NLCS, have endeared him to Milwaukee fans. His blend of power pitching and poise under pressure has set a new standard for Brewers starters. As he continues to climb the franchise leaderboards, Woodruff’s legacy as one of the best arms in club history is only growing.

10. Carlos Gomez (2010-2015)

Carlos Gómez brought an electrifying energy to Milwaukee during his six seasons with the Brewers. Known for his dynamic defense and explosive speed, Gómez became a fan favorite almost immediately. He was a two-time All-Star with the Brewers, won a Gold Glove in 2013, and twice recorded 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in a season, showcasing his rare blend of power and speed. Gómez’s highlight-reel catches and aggressive baserunning made him one of the most exciting players to watch in franchise history.

Beyond the stats, Gómez’s presence in center field solidified the Brewers’ outfield and gave the team a legitimate star during a competitive era. His .267/.325/.452 slash line with 87 home runs and 152 stolen bases in 697 games speaks to his all-around contributions. Gómez’s infectious enthusiasm and flair for the dramatic left a lasting impression, making him an essential part of the Brewers’ modern legacy.