Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Philadelphia Eagles don’t appear to be resting on their laurels. Instead, they’re taking a calculated approach to sustain long-term dominance. It's one that might include a few well-timed, roster-smoothing trades. With a talent-laden depth chart and a savvy front office, the Eagles' 2025 roster already has few glaring holes. However, in a league where razor-thin margins separate champions from contenders, upgrading even at secondary positions could prove pivotal. Two names that should be high on the Eagles’ radar? Wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Luke Musgrave.

Change, Depth, and Draft-Day Brilliance

After winning Super Bowl 59, it was an offseason of substitutions and additions for the Eagles. They lost Kellen Moore at offensive coordinator but replaced him with Kevin Patullo. He has served as their pass game coordinator since 2021 and brings internal continuity to the role. On defense, Philadelphia bid farewell to Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency. Yes, those exits certainly stung. That said, the team had prepared for turnover. The Eagles' roster remains well-equipped. This is especially true after a draft that once again showed why general manager Howie Roseman is a master of value.

The 2025 NFL Draft saw Roseman strike gold yet again. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, widely considered the top player at his position, miraculously fell to the Eagles at No. 31. Campbell boasts elite traits and versatility. Recall that he earned grades above 75.0 in coverage, run defense, and pass rush in his final college season. He’ll likely step in next to Zack Baun from Day 1.

In Round 2, the Eagles secured safety Andrew Mukuba. He not only posted an elite 89.7 coverage grade but also forced incompletions on over a quarter of his targets. That's an elite mark in college football. He’ll compete for a starting role right away. Philadelphia also added eight players on Day 3, injecting much-needed depth. It’s the type of roster replenishment that sustains winning windows.

Still, a pair of low-risk, high-upside trades could help round out this roster — specifically at WR3 and TE2.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Philadelphia Eagles 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Rashod Bateman

Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman has long been labeled a breakout candidate. Sure, the 2021 first-rounder took time to develop. However, 2024 was the payoff year. Bateman totaled 756 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. Not surprisingly, he finally earned the trust of MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

So why is Bateman being mentioned in trade rumors?

Baltimore’s offseason addition of DeAndre Hopkins has sparked speculation that Bateman could be the odd man out in a crowded receiver room that also includes Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor. On paper, moving Bateman doesn’t align with the Ravens’ win-now mindset. On the other hand, dumping him wouldn’t significantly help the cap or roster depth. Still, where there's smoke, there's often fire. Bateman's name continues to surface in trade talks, especially as regards the Eagles.

With Saquon Barkley now the engine of the run game and the elite WR duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith still leading the air attack, Philadelphia doesn’t need a new starting receiver. However, Bateman wouldn’t be brought in to compete for WR1 or WR2 snaps. Instead, he’d thrive as a complementary third option. His polished route-running and ability to stretch the field would give Jalen Hurts another trusted weapon.

It’s a luxury move, not a necessity. Still, in a playoff run, WR3 mismatches matter. Adding Bateman would force defenses into even more impossible decisions and give Hurts an additional security blanket should injuries strike.

Target 2: Luke Musgrave

Behind Dallas Goedert, the Eagles’ tight end room lacks proven production. Yes, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson provide depth. However, neither has shown consistent ability to contribute at a high level. That’s why trading for Green Bay Packers TE Luke Musgrave could be a brilliant value play.

A 2023 second-round pick, Musgrave is still just scratching the surface of his potential. He recorded 34 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, despite missing time due to injury. At 6'6 and 253 pounds, Musgrave brings an imposing physical profile. His straight-line speed and vertical threat ability stand out. These are traits that could unlock new dimensions in Philadelphia’s two-tight end sets.

From a cap perspective, Musgrave is also extremely appealing. He’s under contract through 2026 and carries a modest $2.3 million cap hit this season. That fits seamlessly with Philadelphia’s model of stacking inexpensive, upside-heavy contributors around their higher-paid stars.

As for the Packers, they have a logjam at tight end. Tucker Kraft has emerged as a reliable, every-down option. With Ben Sims also carving out a role, Musgrave may be the most tradeable asset. If Philadelphia offers a 2026 fourth-rounder — or even a player-for-player swap — it could work for both sides.

Musgrave wouldn't threaten Goedert’s TE1 status, but he could easily command 30–40 percent of offensive snaps. With Patullo designing route concepts, expect more tight end versatility in 2025. Musgrave would be the perfect chess piece to support that evolution.

Final Thoughts

The Eagles aren’t in desperation mode. They don’t have glaring weaknesses or holes to fill. But the difference between back-to-back Super Bowl wins and a disappointing playoff exit could come down to how well the team rounds out its middle and back-end depth.

Rashod Bateman and Luke Musgrave aren’t headline-grabbing names, but they’re the type of smart, cost-effective additions that winning teams pursue. For a franchise already operating near full capacity, these trades could be the finishing touches on another championship-caliber roster.