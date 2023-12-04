The MCU's Deadpool 3 will feature a lot of returns, including yet another from Fox's live-action X-Men universe to go along with Hugh Jackman.

Yet another X-Men character from Fox's universe is set to return in the MCU's Deadpool 3. The character will join Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the film.

More X-Men MCU bound

Thanks to some new set photos from the Daily Mirror, Sabretooth and Toad can be squaring off with Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine.

Once again, Jackman's Wolverine is seen in his comic-accurate yellow and blue outfit in the set photos. After a break due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that ended on November 9, Deadpool 3 is back in production.

Sabretooth was first played by Tyler Mane in the first X-Men movie. Liev Schreiber took over role beginning in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The upcoming MCU film is full of returns. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine died in Logan (2017). He played the role dating back to 2000's X-Men movie. Jennifer Garner, who played Elektra in Daredevil and the self-titled solo film, will also return in the film.

Deadpool franchise cast members Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney are also set to reprise their roles. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen have both been cast in undisclosed roles.

Shawn Levy, who directed Jackman in Real Steel, is directing Deadpool 3. Recently, he worked with Ryan Reynolds on a couple of projects. First, he directed Free Guy. The next year, Levy and Reynolds collaborated again on The Adam Project for Netflix, which featured Garner and another MCU alum, Mark Ruffalo.

Deadpool 3 is currently the only MCU film slated for 2024. Captain America: Brave New World moved to 2025 leaving the upcoming threequel by its lonesome.