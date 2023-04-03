Eli Roth’s newest directorial outing, Thanksgiving, has finally been penciled in for an apropos release date that’ll excite any fans of Roth or social media star Addison Rae.

On April 3, it was announced that Thanksgiving would be released on November 17 — one week before its titular holiday. The film stars Rae and Patrick Dempsey in a slasher film that takes place in a small Massachusetts town. In The Hollywood Reporter’s report of Dempsey being in talks to star in the film, they revealed that sources said the slasher in the film comes to the small Massachusetts town with the intention of “creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s inhabitants.”

Thanksgiving spawned out of a mock trailer that Roth did for 2007’s Grindhouse (consisting of Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror and Quentin Tarantino‘s Death Proof). This time around, the film will be a feature-length outing based on a screenplay written by Roth and Jeff Rendell. The film is something of a passion project for Roth, as he even stepped away from his Borderlands adaptation to film Thanksgiving, as Deadline reported earlier this year.

This film marks Rae’s sophomore outing as a film lead. In 2021, the TikTok star played the leading role of Padgett Sawyer in He’s All That for Netflix — a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She’s All That. Placing Addison Rae into a slasher film is sure to force her to lean into her acting range further than her previous film did, and it will be interesting to see if her performance in Thanksgiving is a step up from He’s All That.

Thanksgiving takes advantage of its holiday title. However, it will have stiff competition with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Trolls Band Together both opening on the same date. The next Wednesday, Disney’s Wish is set to release along with Ridley Scott’s historical epic Napoleon.

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving is still filming, but it’s expected to wrap on April 21 ahead of its fall release. TriStar Pictures will handle the film’s distribution worldwide

