Some of the most impactful basketball of Jonathan Kuminga’s career has come since he was moved to the bench. Buddy Hield is an early Sixth Man of the Year contender. The second unit needs Brandin Podziemski’s table-setting, and Moses Moody has proven he’s always ready irrespective of his planned nightly role in the rotation. Extremes of Gary Payton II’s unique skill set mean he’s most effective facing specific opponents.

There's still a possibility the Golden State Warriors eventually revert to rotating in a fifth starter alongside Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis 2024-25 continues. If anyone gets a firm grasp on that final starting spot, though, De'Anthony Melton is clearly the betting favorite.

Melton spearheaded one of Golden State's finest two-way efforts of the season on Sunday, his palpable energy and two-way playmaking keying the Dubs' 127-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Steve Kerr gave the the seventh-year veteran his first start in a Warriors uniform at Paycom Center, just one game after he missed five straight while managing nagging lower back pain—the same injury that marred his season with the Philadelphia 76ers a year ago. But Melton looked no worse for wear against Oklahoma City, making his impact felt on both ends while staking a seemingly successful claim to be Golden State's fifth and final full-time starter.

“I would like for that starting group that was out there tonight, I would like for that group to be our group going forward,” Kerr said after the game, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

What De'Anthony Melton's starting role means for Warriors

Melton was one of of Golden State's biggest stories from offseason workouts and training camp. After that back injury limited him to just 38 games last season, the Warriors nabbed Melton on the cheap in free agency for a one-year deal worth the mid-level exception. He showed why that contract was broadly considered a bargain shortly thereafter, with scuttlebutt from informal practices at Chase Center and the season's official tipoff in Hawaii suggesting he was the most likely backcourt starter next to Curry.

But Melton's back issue flared up toward the end of the exhibition slate, giving the coaching staff a glimpse of what this team's biggest, most athletic and perhaps most talented lineup can do in a preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Don't count on that quintet starting another game this season.

The uneven beginning to Kuminga's fourth NBA go-around straightened out immediately upon his shift to the bench. Thinking bigger, none of Golden State's other options for that last starting slot provide the all-court versatility Melton does at his best.

“Mr. Do Something,” as he was fondly referred to while with the Memphis Grizzlies, stuffed the stat sheet versus the Thunder with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. He shot 5-of-8 from three-point range and 4-of-6 at the line, too, giving the Dubs some much-needed offensive juice while doubling as their primary defender on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot just 6-of-17 from the floor and needed 14 free throws attempts to score 24 points.

“I like this lineup with Melt. I anticipate doing it again Tuesday,” Kerr said. “I think it gives us a really good two-way lineup. You saw what he can do at both ends.

“He's a really good passer, excellent three-point shooter, but a really good overall defender as well. So Melt in the starting lineup is something we've talked about a lot in camp and here in the early going, and we really liked it. I think it makes a lot of sense for us.”

Green didn't quite call for Melton to become a permanent starter on the postgame podium. When asked to assess what Melton brings to the table, though, his assessment essentially served as an endorsement of that prospect anyway.

“He gives us another ball-handler, obviously the spacing that he provides, and then defensively just taking on the challenge of guarding Shai, being the primary defender on Shai—that’s a tall task,” Green said of De'Anthony Melton. “[Gilgeous-Alexander] is one of the better scorers in our league, and he held him to 24 points. That’s good work.”