Declan Rice, the Arsenal midfielder, has made a surprising pledge to end his lifelong sobriety if England emerges victorious vs. Spain in the Euro 2024 final, reported by GOAL. Rice, known for being a teetotaller, has vowed to celebrate with a “proper beer” if his team wins the championship, a promise echoing one he made before the Euro 2020 final, which England lost to Italy.

What Declan Rice said

Speaking to reporters, Rice reminisced about his earlier vow: “I remember saying that before the last final. Since then, I’ve had a beer, but I had it with a bit of lemonade! If we win, I’ll have a proper beer. I’ll probably have to hold my nose, as I hate the smell!” This humorous remark highlights his serious intent to celebrate differently if England secures the title.

England's journey to the Euro 2024 final has been tumultuous. Despite criticism for their inconsistent group stage performances, the team has shown remarkable resilience. Memorable moments, like Jude Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick and the nail-biting penalty shootout against Switzerland, have defined their campaign.

Rice acknowledged the challenges, stating, “When Prince William came into St George’s Park, he said it would be a rollercoaster and that this tournament is brutal. That’s what it’s been from the first minute. It started with Jude’s (Bellingham) overhead kick and then the pens (versus Switzerland) and Holland was a completely different challenge. Now we’re in another final. We are so together. What a night (on Wednesday). It was so emotional and meant everything. I’ve been in this position before and it feels just as good.”

Second chance at the Euros final



Rice revealed that the painful memory of Italy lifting the Euro 2020 trophy at Wembley still haunts him. “Seeing Italy lift that trophy will haunt me forever,” he confessed. This lingering regret serves as a powerful motivator for Rice and his teammates as they prepare to face Spain.

“We are now presented with another opportunity where we can write our own history,” he said. “We are just so desperate to do it. Not only for each other but also for the manager. I think he deserves it. We know now what we have to do, compared to last time in terms of how to control the game, not to sit back like we did when Italy came onto us. We know how we can win this final, which I think is a positive.

Rice also highlighted the tactical improvements and the sense of unity within the team. “With the back five we’ve played in the last two games, we’ve kept the ball so well. When we’ve sat back in, we’ve felt solid. We feel together and strong. We have players at club level who are used to taking the ball under pressure and playing in pockets. The improvement from the last Euros on the back five is that we’re keeping the ball much better.”

What's next for Declan Rice and England

As England prepares to face Spain in the final, the anticipation is palpable. The match in Berlin is not just a test of skill but a testament to the team’s journey of resilience and unity. Rice’s personal vow adds a unique narrative to England’s quest for glory.

For Rice and his teammates, this final is a chance to redeem themselves from the heartache of the previous Euros and to etch their names in the annals of English football history. Fans are eagerly awaiting what could be a historic moment, potentially marking England’s first major trophy since their 1966 World Cup triumph.

With the team’s improved tactics and a strong sense of togetherness, there is a palpable sense of optimism. Rice’s promise to break his lifelong sobriety if they win adds a personal and human touch to the high-stakes narrative, making the potential victory even more significant for the players and fans alike.