Japan looks to advance as they face Nigeria. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Japan-Nigeria prediction and pick.

Japan struggled in their first game. They were outpossed by Spain 75 percent to 25 percent. They did take the early lead on Spain though. Aoba Fujino scored in the 13th minute to take the lead, but Spain would tie it up in the 22nd minute. The game remained tied into the second half. They would concede a goal in the 74th minute, and fall to Spain 2-1. In game two, it looked like the struggle could continue after a missed penalty, and being down into second-half stoppage time, but Japan would convert a penalty and score a second stoppage-time goal to beat Brazil

Meanwhile, Nigeria faced Brazil. While they have plenty of opportunities, getting five shots on goal with 13 total shots. Still, they did not score and also conceded a goal in the 37th minute as they lost to Brazil 1-0. In the second game, they provided very few opportunities to score, but a mistake in the 85th minute conceded coal and they fell to Spain

Why Japan Will Win

Hinata Miyazawa was looking to repeat her World Cup performance for Japan. In the 2023 World Cup, she won the Golden Boot, scoring five times and an assist in four starts and five total appearances. Still, it has been a struggle since then. Miyazawa did not create a chance in the game and was injured in the 27th minute but would complete the game against Spain. Against Brazil, Miyazwa had two shots blocked and created two other opportunities before being subbed out.

Aoba Fujino did play well in the first game. She scored in the 13th minute and also created a second opportunity to score in the game. She did not see the pitch against Brazil. Yui Hasegawa had a better performance against Brazil. She did not create an opportunity in the game with Spain. She created three opportunities against Brazil and had a shot.

Saki Kumagai will be the other major player for Japan. The center-back for Japan has been their best defender. Not only does she help push the offense, creating .4 shots per 90 minutes from her defensive position, she has been great on defense. Still, she also struggled in the first game. Kumagai conceded two corners, did not create any scoring opportunities, and had an error leading to a shot. She was back to herself against Brazil, converting the penalty kick she took and playing nearly perfect defense.

Why Nigeria Will Win

The Nigerian squad went with Chinwendu Ihezuo as the primary striker over Asisat Oshoala in game one. Oshola has been solid in international play with 16 goals in her international career. Still, Ihezuo did have a wonderful opportunity early in the game. She had a shot from the center of the box in the 15th minute that was saved. She came in as a sub against Spain and had a great opportunity that was saved in stoppage time of the second half, but it was saved.

Uchenna Kanu has also been solid in scoring for Nigeria. She has scored five times with two assists in 12 starts and 23 total appearances. Kanu came in as a sub in the first game and immediately created an opportunity, but it was saved. She did not create an opportunity against Spain and was subbed out early. Midfielder Christy Ucheibe was the best player for Nigeria in the first game. She did not assist any shots, but she took four. Further, three of them were on target. She could not repeat that performance against Spain, not having a shot or creating an opportunity.

Chiamaka Nnadozie is expected to be in goal for Nigeria. She was solid in the World Cup allowing two goals on 16 shots on target, plus saving the only penalty kick she faced in regulation and extra time. Further, she was solid in the first game of the Olympics. She stopped four of five shots on target against Brazil. She then had five more saves against Spain.

Final Japan-Nigeria Prediction & Pick

Nigeria has struggled heavily to score. They play a defensive style of soccer that relies on them converting one opportunity. Nigeria created them against Brazil but did not against Spain. They will struggle to create them again in this one. Still, with the defense of Nigeria and Japan, expect a low-scoring game.

Final Japan-Nigeria Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (-105)