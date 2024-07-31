Germany could still advance with a win as they face Zambia. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Zambia-Germany prediction and pick.

Zambia also struggled in their first game. They allowed three goals in the first 25 minutes against the United States. Pauline Zulu would also get a red card in the 34th minute, making the comeback even more difficult. Zambia would have just three shots on goal in the game, falling to the United States 3-0. They found their scoring in the second game, finding the back of the net four times in the first half. They would add a second-half goal but would fall 6-5 to Australia.

Meanwhile, Germany was also dominant in their game with Australia. They scored in the 24th minute to take the lead and then would score two more times in the second half, also to take a 3-0 victory. Germany would struggle against the United States though. They scored in the 22nd minute to tie the game but would concede three more goals and fall 4-1

Here are the 2024 Olympic Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Zambia-Germany Odds

Zambia: +2000

Germany: -1150

Draw: +900

Over 3.5 goals: -215

Under 3.5 goals: +164

Why Zambia Will Win

Rachael Kundananji was asked to step up for Zambia on offense and she did so against Australia. In the opening game of the competition, she had a shot on target in the 51st minute and then had a shot blocked in the waning minutes of the game. Still, the game was delayed three times due to injuries as she stayed down after challenges by the United States. Against Australia, she scored twice, had four other shots, and created two shot attempts.

Barbra Banda will also be looking to step up. Has been solid in the 2020 Olympics. In the 2020 Olympics, Banda finished with six goals in just three games, scoring on average once a half in those games. In the first half against the US, she assisted on the first attempt at a goal for Zambia. Banda would take four shots in the second half, with two missed shots, one blocked, and one saved. Further, she assisted on a shot to Racheal Kundananji that was blocked in the 90th minute. Against Australia, she scored three times, all in the first half. She also had five other shots, an assist, and created two other opportunities.

Kabange Mupopo was in goal for Zambia in the first game. She struggled early on, allowing three goals in the first 25 minutes of the game. Still, Mupopo would make a rebound in an onslaught from the United States Mupop would end the game with five saves on eight shots on target. Ngambo Musole was in goal against Australia. She would have seven saves, but allow six goals, and score an own goal in the game.

Why Germany Will Win

Lea Schuller stepped up in her first match at the Olympics. In the first game, she had three passes that led to shots while having two shots in the game. One was blocked while also scoring a goal. In game two, she created two shots, that were both saved, and then had a shot of her own saved.

Sjoeke Nusken starts at forward opposite of Schuller. She had just one attempt, and it was blocked in the game in the first game before being subbed out. In the game with the US, she had an assist on the lone goal for Germany. She would create three more opportunities before being subbed. Jule Brand was solid in the first game. Brand had two early shots in the first ten minutes of the game, having one saved and one miss. She would add an attempt in the 15th minute that was clocked before assisting her first shot seconds later. Bland took three more shots, scoring one goal, and assisting on two more attempts. In the game with the US, she attempted two shots, both being blocked.

Ann-Katrin Berger will be in goal for the German squad. She has been solid in her play recently. Berger played in two Euro qualifying matches, having a clean sheet in both of them. It was a solid first performance for Bland, stopping both shots she faced and taking the clean sheet. In her second game though, it was just three saves, as she took the loss to the US.

Final Zambia-Germany Prediction & Pick

While Germany is coming off the loss, they are the better team in this one. Still, laying over -1000 odds to take Germany is not worth the risk. The best play is to know that Germany will score plenty of goals, and Zambia should be able to get one. Take the over in this one.

Final Zambia-Germany Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-215)