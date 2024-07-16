Gareth Southgate has officially resigned as England's manager, delivering an emotional farewell to supporters following the team's heartbreaking loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, reported on X. The announcement marks the end of an era for English football, with Southgate stepping down after nearly eight years at the helm.

England faced Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, a match that ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Three Lions. Despite their efforts, England couldn't overcome the Spanish side, who secured victory with a late goal. This defeat added to the list of near-misses for England under Southgate's tenure, including the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Southgate's final game as manager was marked by a tense and closely contested match. The team showed determination, but ultimately fell short. The disappointment was palpable among fans and players alike, but Southgate maintained his composure, knowing that his journey as England manager was coming to an end.

Gareth Southgate's emotional statement

In an official statement, Southgate expressed his gratitude and pride in leading the England team. He said, “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Southgate took a moment to reflect on his nearly eight-year time, during which he managed 102 games. His leadership saw England reach significant milestones, including a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final. However, the elusive major trophy continued to evade the team.

Southgate's impact on English football extends beyond the pitch. He is credited with changing the culture of the national team, fostering a positive environment that emphasized unity and pride. His approach helped to reconnect the team with the fans, bringing a sense of hope and optimism.

Under Southgate's guidance, England experienced several memorable moments. The 2018 World Cup run, where England reached the semi-finals for the first time in nearly three decades, stands out as a highlight. The team's performance in the Euro 2020 tournament, despite the painful final defeat, also showcased their potential on the international stage.

Recognizing the need for a new chapter

In his statement, Southgate acknowledged the need for change. “It’s time for change, and for a new chapter,” he said. This decision reflects his understanding that new leadership could bring fresh ideas and energy to the team, potentially guiding them to future success.

As Southgate steps down, the focus now shifts to finding his successor. The new manager will inherit a talented squad with the potential to achieve great things. The upcoming Nations League and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be crucial in setting the tone for the next phase of England's football journey.

Tributes have poured in from players, fans, and colleagues, all acknowledging Southgate's contributions to English football. His leadership, integrity, and dedication have left an indelible mark on the team and the sport as a whole.

The Football Association will now begin the search for a new manager who can build on Southgate's legacy. This transition period will be critical in maintaining the momentum and ensuring that the team is well-prepared for upcoming competitions.

Gareth Southgate's resignation marks the end of a significant chapter in English football. His tenure as manager was filled with highs and lows, but his impact on the team and the sport will be remembered for years to come. As England looks forward to a new era, Southgate's contributions and the progress made under his guidance will serve as a foundation for future success.