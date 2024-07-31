The USWNT looks to get a third win at the 2024 Olympics as they face Australia. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women's Soccer odds series with an Australia-USA prediction and pick.

Australia struggled in their first game of the 2024 Olympics. They would give up a goal in the first half to Marina Hegering, and then allow two goals in four minutes in the second half. Australia had just two shots on target in the game and both were saved. They would fall to Germany 3-0. The offense showed up against Zambia. Australia scored in the seventh minute and would add another before the end of the first half. After an own goal by Zambia, they would add three more in the second half. Still, Australia gave up five but would win 6-5.

The United States started with a dominant win over Zambia. They had seven attempts on before scoring in the 17th minute, on a goal from Trinity Rodman. They would go on to win 3-0 against Zambia. In game two with Germany, it was more domination. Sophia Smith would score twice in. the first half, on the way to a 4-1 victory.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men's/Women's soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Australia-USA Odds

Australia: +600

USA: -280

Draw: +430

Over 2.5 goals: -179

Under 2.5 goals: +132

How to Watch Australia vs. USA in Paris

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Australia Will Win

Caitlin Foord was expected to step up for Australia without Sam Kerr. She created 2.52 shots per 90 minutes last World Cup while scoring once and having an assist. Foord missed both shots in her first game. She had a goal called back on VAR with Zambia, but had four shots, creating another scoring opportunity. Steph Catley was wonderful in the game with Zambia. Not only did she have four shots and create three others, Catley scored twice and assisted on two goals.

Mary Fowler will also be another major player for Australia. Fowler created the most offensive chances for Australia in their first game. She had a shot blocked in the 26th minute. In the second half, she missed a shot and had one saved. Further, Fowler was the assist on a Clare Hunt shot in the 81st minute. She followed it up with two shots and two more created opportunities against Zambia.

MacKenzie Arnold is expected to be in goal for Australia. She struggled in the game with Germany. Arnold allowed three goals on just four shots on target. It was also a struggle against Zambia. Arnold stopped five of the shots on target in the game but did allow five goals.

Why the USA Will Win

Mallory Swanson has been great. She was wonderful in her first game. To start the game, Swanson had an assist to Sophia Smith that was saved, She then hit the crossbar in the 15th minute. Swanson was able to score twice though, less than two minutes apart in the first half. She would assist another attempt in the first half. Swanson had another shot in the second half before being subbed off in the 65th minute. Swanson had another goal and an assist while creating two other opportunities against Germany.

Trinity Rodman will also look to be a threat to the United States. On the international stage. In the first game, Rodman hit the crossbar in the ninth minute before having a shot saved in the 15th minute. She would find the back of the net in the 17th minute though. Further, Rodman would have four more shots and assist on two more shots the rest of the game. In game two, she did not score, but shot twice and added an assist. Lindsey Horan will be patrolling the midfield for the United States. She had two assists in the first game while creating two chances in nthe second. Sophia Smith was great against Germany, showing the US has another scoring option. She scored twice.

Alyssa Naeher is expected to be in goal for the United States. In the World Cup in 2023, she allowed just one goal on two shots, while also having three clean sheets. She would add another clean sheet to her record in the game with Zambia. Naeher faced three shots on target, stopping all of them. She would then have five saves against Germany in another victory.

Final Australia-USA Prediction & Pick

The United States has already secured moving on in this tournament and has been dominant in the process. Australia needs a win to have any hope of moving on. They will be attacking once again, and have shown they can score in bunches. Expect the USWNT to counter in this game though, leading to plenty of goals and making the best play on the over.

Final Australia-USA Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-179)