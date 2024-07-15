Harry Kane, England’s prolific striker, has made it clear that he is “ready to fight again in an England shirt” following a tough Euro 2024 campaign, reported by GOAL. Despite facing criticism and another painful trophy miss, Kane remains committed to the national team and its future success.

Kane, who plays for Bayern Munich, entered Euro 2024 carrying a knock, which raised concerns about his fitness. However, he managed to score three goals during the tournament, earning a share of the Golden Boot. Despite this achievement, his overall contribution was frequently questioned. Critics argued that Kane, now 30, failed to stretch opposition defenses by staying up top and making runs beyond defenders.

Kane’s tournament saw him being replaced by Ollie Watkins in both the semi-final and the final. These substitutions sparked debates about his form and fitness. England’s journey ended in a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final, reminiscent of their Euro 2021 heartbreak. Kane’s role and his effectiveness in these crucial matches were heavily scrutinized, adding to the pressure on him.

Harry Kane's determination and response

Despite the criticism, Kane is determined to bounce back and prove his worth at the international level. He took to social media to express his emotions and intentions:

“Heartbroken we couldn’t achieve what we worked so hard to. It was a long tough tournament and I’m so proud of the boys and staff for getting to the final. Ultimately we fell short of our target and will have to live with that, but as we always do, we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down, and be ready to fight again in an England shirt. Thank you to all the fans that believed in us and supported us to the very end!”

Kane is already England’s all-time leading scorer with 66 goals in 98 appearances. As he looks ahead, he hopes to reach the milestone of 100 caps, aiming to continue his goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming Nations League and World Cup qualifiers. His commitment to the national team is unwavering, and he is focused on contributing to future successes.

England’s defeat to Spain highlighted ongoing issues within the team. Manager Gareth Southgate’s tactics and in-game decisions have come under scrutiny. The decision to replace Kane in crucial moments, the overall defensive approach, and the inability to maintain possession effectively were all points of contention.

The future of Gareth Southgate as England’s manager is uncertain. Whether he will continue to lead the team through the Nations League and towards the 2026 World Cup qualification remains to be seen. Southgate has had success in changing the culture and expectations around the England team, but the ultimate goal of winning a major trophy has eluded him.

Nations League and World Cup qualifiers

As England prepares for the Nations League and the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, the focus will be on rebuilding and refining the team’s approach. Kane’s experience and leadership will be crucial in these endeavors. The squad will aim to learn from the shortcomings of Euro 2024 and build a more resilient and effective team.

Kane’s role will continue to be pivotal. His ability to score goals and his experience will be vital as England looks to end its long wait for a major trophy. Whether he will adapt his playing style or maintain his current approach will be a key factor in England’s future campaigns.

Harry Kane’s commitment to England remains strong despite the setbacks and criticism faced during Euro 2024. His determination to fight for future success and his potential milestone of 100 caps symbolize his dedication to the national team. As England looks ahead to new challenges, Kane’s leadership and goal-scoring abilities will be essential in their quest for glory. The team and its fans will be hoping that this determination and resilience will finally lead to the long-awaited success on the international stage.