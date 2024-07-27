Brazil looks to make another step towards the knockout round as they face Japan. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Brazil-Japan prediction and pick.

Brazil took a win in their first match at the 2024 Olympics. It was a fairly even game with Nigeria, but Brazil scored in the 27th minute on a Gabi Nunes goal. Still, Nigeria got five shots on goal and 13 total shots in the game. They would not score in the game though. Nigeria did have a wonderful chance to equalize it in the 86th minute, and three more corners before the end of the game, but could not tie it as Brazil took the victory.

Meanwhile, Japan struggled in their first game. They were outpossed by Spain 75 percent to 25 percent. They did take the early lead on Spain though. Aoba Fujino scored in the 13th minute to take the lead, but Spain would tie it up in the 22nd minute. The game remained tied into the second half. They would concede a goal in the 74th minute, and fall to Spain 2-1

2024 Olympics Odds: Brazil-Japan Odds

Brazil: +185

Japan: +145

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 goals: -114

Under 2.5 goals: -118

How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan in Paris

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Brazil Will Win

Gabi Nunes made the start over Cristiane, who was not listed as a sub either in the game, for Brazil. Cristiane has scored 32 times in 58 matches for the international team, but Nunes did not disappoint in her start. Nunes had a shot in the fourth minute, but it missed the target. She would score on her second shot of the game though, hitting the top right corner in the 37th minute. Nunes would be on the attack in the second half as well. She missed a shot in the 52nd minute and created two more chances in the second half. Still, she was injured in the 80th minute and was subbed out in the 83rd minute.

Brazil will also feature 38-year-old Marta. Marta has scored 37 times for Brazil in her international career in 69 starts and 79 total matches. She did struggle in the 2023 World Cup, failing to score, but making just one start. Still, he scored three times in four starts in the 2020 Olympics. Marta is also in good form, scoring three times in two games and one start in the 2024 Friendlies. Marta created a chance in the 33rd minute and got the assist on the Gabu Nunes goal. She would also take two shots in the second half with one of them being saved. Brazil did have five shots on goal in the game, with 16 total shots, but struggled in finishing, scoring just once.

Lorena is expected to be in goal for Brazil. She has been dominant in her time in goal for Brazil. In 19 international starts, she now has 11 clean sheets. Further, she has won 13 times, including going 6-0 in 2022 Copa America, and not allowing a single goal. Lorena took the clean sheet once again for Brazil and now has had a clean sheet in over half of her starts as the goalie for Brazil.

Why Japan Will Win

Hinata Miyazawa looks to repeat her World Cup performance for Japan. In the 2023 World Cup, she won the Golden Boot, scoring five times and an assist in four starts and five total appearances. Further, she had an expected goal total of just 2.4 goals in the games. Still, it has been a struggle in international play for Miyazawa since then. She has not scored since the World Cup and once again struggled in the first game. Miyazawa did not create a chance in the game and was injured in the 27th minute but would complete the game.

Aoba Jujino did play well in the first game. She scored in the 13th minute and also created a second opportunity to score in the game. Japan will also need a better performance from Yui Hasegawa. Hasegawa created 4.59 shots per every 90 minutes of play, while in the World Cup, she created 1.15 goals per every 90 minutes of play. Still, she did not create an opportunity in the game with Spain.

Saki Kumagai will be the other major player for Japan. The center-back for Japan has been their best defender. Not only does she help push the offense, creating .4 shots per 90 minutes from her defensive position, she has been great on defense. Still, she also struggled in the first game. Kumagai conceded two corners, did not create any scoring opportunities, and had an error leading to a shot.

Final Brazil-Japan Prediction & Pick

Japan did not play well in their first game, but Brazil did. Brazil created plenty of opportunities but could not capitalize. They are playing a better team in Japan in this one, and Japan is playing a slightly lower level of competition in Brazil. Taking Japan on the Tie No Bet at -120 may be a smart play in this one, regardless, this will be a lower-scoring game. Take the under.

Final Brazil-Japan Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (-118)