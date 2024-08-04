The Seattle Seahawks will look to return to the postseason in head coach Mike Macdonald's first year at the helm. Starting quarterback Geno Smith looks to be a big part of that quest to get back to the playoffs.

However, he was held out of Saturday's Seahawks training camp practice, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“After tests on his knee and hip over the last few days, Geno Smith will sit out today,” reported Rapoport via X, formerly Twitter. “I'm told he's expected back at practice early next week.”

The hiring of Macdonald as head coach was the biggest move made by Seahawks GM John Schneider. The second biggest? Trading for 2023 Washington Commanders signal caller Sam Howell. The former North Carolina quarterback started all 17 games for the Commanders last season, throwing for just under 4,000 passing yards (3,946 to be precise) to go with a 21:21 touchdown to interception ratio.

Geno Smith, Sam Howell heading into Seahawks' quarterback tilt?

Schneider and Macdonald have been busy since the GM hired the new head coach from the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald served as the defensive coordinator there for the past two seasons and was at the University of Michigan in the same post for a season before that. The duo then traded for Howell, and drafted a deep class led by first round pick Byron Murphy II. In free agency, they added veteran players such as outside linebacker Jerome Baker and guard Laken Tomlinson.

With a retooled roster, the goal is to win the NFC West and return to the postseason. In order to accomplish that goal, the Seahawks will need the best player at every spot on the roster, including at quarterback. So, a quarterback competition between Smith and Howell might show Macdonald and new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb (he arrives from a stint as offensive coordinator at the University of Washington) who has the brightest present versus future.

Seahawks will still compete for playoff spot regardless of starting QB

Even with just the steady play that Smith provided them while healthy last season, Seattle is a likely playoff team in the NFC. They are likely are a wild card squad, due to the presence of the San Francisco 49ers, last year's NFC Champions. Yet in an offense that will be coordinated by one of the hottest offensive minds in football, the Seahawks are a threat to both their conference and the league. Veteran studs like wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett impact almost every game they play in, and running back Kenneth Walker II is looking to rebound in year three.

All of those elements, plus former first-rounders at left tackle (Charles Cross) and tight end (Noah Fant), make this an offense that Smith or Howell would be lucky to lead. Whatever the outcome is at quarterback, it feels like the Seahawks will be in good hands with the amount of talent this unit has.