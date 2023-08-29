Deion Sanders cleaned up the Colorado football program from top to bottom. Coach Prime ensured that the Buffaloes system would only be available to willing players and coaches. The team saw a massive exodus of former players but also a record-breaking influx of newcomers. These included his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders. But, a couple of coaches have aired their concerns about the roster. The most recent addition to people who are not fans of the way it is constructed was ESPN's Tom Luginbill.

Being part of the national media like ESPN allows a lot of spectators to observe the words an analyst says. Tom Luginbill is a prominent figure in college football. It even catches the eyes and ears of some NCAA coaches. But, he may have made the wrong move when he was criticizing the Colorado football program.

“You thought UMass was the worst roster in college football, it may be Colorado's,” the analyst said about the Buffaloes' program.

The take surely did not account for a lot of external factors. Colorado football had the most turnover in players since Deion Sanders came in. Coach Prime was quick to respond to the comments made by Tom Luginbill, via Yahoo Sports.

“Wow! Have you been here to see the talent live?” were the words written in response to the criticism thrown at his squad.

College football season is about to start and scrutiny will just get more intense for Coach Prime. Will the Buffaloes be able to prove them wrong?