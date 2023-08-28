It's safe to say Colorado football doesn't need any extra motivation entering the 2023 season. Not only will Week 1 mark the official beginning of Deion Sanders' program-altering tenure in Boulder, but the Buffaloes face a stiff non-conference test in the opener by traveling to face No. 17 TCU.

Always one to embrace pomp and glitz of the football world, though, Sanders ensured his new-look team would have some additional juice for its highly anticipated matchup with the Horned Frogs regardless. Miami Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp was the latest star to visit Colorado practice, following in recent footsteps tread by everyone from rapper Lil' Wayne to fellow Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe.

Sapp, broadly regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history, made six All-Pro teams across a 13-year career with the Bucs and Oakland Raiders. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 after posting 12.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, three seasons before he helped lead Tampa Bay to victory over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Sapp, 50, retired after the 2007 season. He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Expectations are high for the Buffaloes in 2023 despite their 1-11 record last season. Sanders put together an instant-impact recruiting class after leaving Jackson State for Colorado football, one headlined by quarterback and reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders, his son, as well as do-everything playmaker Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall prospect in the high school class of 2022.

The Buffs and Horned Frogs kickoff from Forth Worth, Texas on September 2nd at 9:00 a.m. (PST).