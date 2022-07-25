DeMarcus Cousins: 3 teams that must still sign Boogie in 2022 NBA free agency

The way the NBA sees DeMarcus Cousins has drastically changed in the last few years. Back in 2018, he was just named for his fourth consecutive All-Star Game; now, in 2022, he is fighting to get a place in the league once again.

During this period, the big man out of Kentucky suffered a torn Achilles that played a crucial role in his career. He played for the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, ranging from 10-day contracts and midlevel exceptions, very different from a $62 million deal he once signed with the Sacramento Kings.

After almost a month into free agency, DeMarcus Cousins remain unsigned. At the age of 31, Boogie technically still has some years to show he has a spot in an NBA roster and has recently shown he can still play at a good level. In 31 games for the Nuggets last season, Cousins averaged 8.9 points and 5.5. rebounds in just 13.9 minutes per game, while having shooting splits of 46-32-74.

Here are three teams that should consider signing Cousins this offseason if they still missing a piece for their puzzle.

*Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3 Teams That Should Sign DeMarcus Cousins

3. Toronto Raptors

Currently, the Toronto Raptors only have one true center in the roster in Khem Birch. They have other players who can help in filling the position in Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam, however all three play more as power forwards than centers.

By bringing in DeMarcus Cousins, Toronto would have a player that not only provides depth to the center position, but also someone with a legitimate shot of taking the starting position from Birch. Cousins has averaged 10.2 rebounds for his career, while Birch’s best season was 5.8 rebounds. Additionally, Boogie has a career average of 33.1% from beyond the arc, and Birch had made 19.1% for his career, including none in the last regular season with the Raptors.

With this year’s draft pick, Christian Koloko, still unsigned, Toronto should consider adding a quality big man as soon as possible. Even if the team signs Koloko to his rookie deal, he might not be ready to challenge Birch for the starting position, perhaps not even ready to be the backup in a contender. Cousins would be a cheap solution for the Raptors, and it would allow Toronto to develop its young piece from this year’s draft.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers had a very eventful offseason. Signing Damian Lillard to a big $122 million extension for two years and bringing both Gary Payton II and Jerami Grant could be game changers for the team’s title contention. But if there was something they could have done more, was being more aggressive in the market for a big man.

The team re-signed both Drew Eubanks and veteran Jusuf Nurkić, two centers who are not very good 3-point shooters, hitting only 30.8% and 23.2% for their careers, respectively. By adding DeMarcus Cousins, the Trail Blazers would immediately improve their shooting abilities, plus allowing the team to have a lineup where the center can spread the floor, allowing Lillard and Anfernee Simons to penetrate the paint to score.

Also, with the Trail Blazers already having more than $154 million under the salary books for this upcoming season, signing Boogie to a veteran minimum deal could be a cheap short term solution in case Nurkić struggles.

1. Denver Nuggets

Finally, if there is one team that should consider signing Cousins, that team is the Denver Nuggets. The big man spent the last part of last season in Denver, where he had his moments as a backup for back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić. In the playoffs, Cousins averaged 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in a very efficient shooting, hitting 65.5% from the field and 66.7% in 3-pointers.

By re-signing DeMarcus Cousins, the Nuggets would bring someone who is already familiar with the team’s system and potentially already has some chemistry in the locker room.

For the upcoming 2022-23 season, Denver signed DeAndre Jordan, who has struggled to find his place as age limits his athleticism. Some have even considered the Jordan signing as the worst move the Nuggets made in this 2022 offseason. Cousins would bring the shooting and floor spacing that Jordan cannot provide, as well as a more aggressive attitude and hustle that could be important towards the playoffs when Jokić needs a rest.

Based on how things are going, Cousins would likely only require the veteran minimum to join an NBA team right now, so it would not be an expensive investment for the Nuggets’ front office, and it would not be a problem even after bringing Jordan to the team.

Having DeMarcus Cousins back could also show confidence in his game, which could help his morale for the future, especially during this upcoming season, making him potentially a more motivated player off the bench for Denver.