Published November 28, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 5 min read

With the new element, Dendro, and its reactions released in 3.0, the gameplay of Genshin Impact became more diverse. Because of this, it can get confusing as to what teams to run. Because of this, we are here to give recommendations on what Dendro teams are both fun and powerful at the same time.

Ayato Hyperbloom

Composition: Ayato, Off-field Electro AoE, Dendro, Flex

Ayato has always been an above-average character. However, he has always been overshadowed by other Hydro on-field dps characters. This is due to his damage multipliers being on the lower end as well as not applying as much hydro as compared to the others. However, new life was breathed into him when the Dendro element came. With the introduction of Dendro, Ayato has become a solid on field driver for Hyperbloom teams.

The way this Hyperbloom team works is that Hydro and Dendro will react to form a Dendro core. Then, using the off-field electro character, the dendro core will react and deal damage based on the Electro character’s Elemental Mastery. This team especially shines in boss battles where there is only a single target.

As for character options, Kuki Shinobu, Raiden Shogun, and Lisa work wonderfully for the team. All Dendro characters that are out can work as the Dendro applicator but Nahida works best due to her heavy dendro application being able to keep up with Ayato’s hydro application. As for the flex spot, another off-field Hydro, Electro or Dendro character may work. Any shielder and off-field Anemo support also works wonderfully for the team.

Yae Miko Aggravate

Composition: Yae Miko, Fischl, Dendro, Flex

Despite the controversial kit of Yae Miko, she has finally found her break with the introduction of Dendro. The way this team works is that it quickly swaps between characters. As such, it is alright to run this team without a healer. This team shines the best in a multiple opponent scenario.

It starts with dumping all stacks of Yae Miko’s elemental skill on the field to apply electro. Then, switch to the Dendro character and apply Dendro to the opponents. This combination puts them in a quicken state where there is both an electro and dendro aura on the opponent. Afflicting the opponent with Electro or Dendro will trigger the Aggravate or Spread reaction which significantly boosts damage. With this, we bring out Fischl and use her skill to bring out Oz. This helps maintain the Electro aura around the opponent as well as deal significantly more damage. After all this, switch back to Yae Miko and use her elemental burst to deal heavy electro damage.

When it comes to character options, all Dendro characters are viable but it’s most recommended to use Nahida as she applies a lot of Dendro. The flex spot is usually an Anemo character that holds Viridescent Verner and uses its effect to shred Electro resistance. Shielders may also occupy this spot to guarantee protection. It is recommended that the flex spot be limited to either Anemo or Geo as any other element may produce unwanted reactions.

Keqing Aggravate

Composition: Keqing, Fischl, Dendro, Flex

The queen is here to show why she is the best character in the game based on both mechanics and aesthetics. With her Dendro team, many can now experience one of the most exhilarating and fun play styles in the game. Compared to the Yae Miko variant of Aggravate, this team relies on an on-field damage dealer in the form of Keqing. However, just like in the previous team, switching between characters will occur often so a healer can be traded off for more damage. This team also shines in a scenario with multiple opponents.

To start with this team, use Keqing’s Elemental Skill to apply Electro on the opponent. Afterwards, apply Dendro and have the opponent be in a quicken state. Then, switch to Fischl and summon Oz to trigger an Aggravate reaction. With this, we can go back to Keqing and use her Elemental Burst to deal massive damage to multiple opponents. The combination of Keqings high Electro damage and Fischl’s off field Electro damage make them deal a lot of damage in a short span of time. Not only is this composition very strong, it is also very fun as well as aesthetically pleasing to look at.

For the team composition, it is recommended to use either Traveller or Collei. This is because they apply just enough Dendro not to erase the Electro aura. The flex spot on the team should go to either a Geo shielder or Anemo support since they can provide a lot of utility and extra damage.

Kokomi Bloom Fridge

Composition: Kokomi, Cryo, Dendro, Flex

This team ordinarily works as a freeze team. However, this takes advantage of the fact that there is no reaction between Cryo and Dendro and Kokomi’s Hydro application.

How this works is that since there is a lot of Hydro, it will react with both Cryo and Dendro. This stuns the enemy as well as makes a Dendro core that will explode later on. The Dendro core will deal damage based on Kokomi’s Elemental Mastery so be sure to account for that.

In the team composition, the Cryo spot usually goes to units that can apply a lot of Cryo. Units like Ganyu, Ayaka, Rosaria and Kaeya take this spot. Any Dendro unit works well in the Dendro spot. The Flex spot is usually taken by a second Cryo or Anemo unit as they can provide extra cryo application this team needs.

Burning Melt

Composition: Ganyu, Bennett, Nahida, Flex

The Ganyu Melt team is one of the most powerful teams in Genshin Impact. With the introduction of Dendro, this team became a lot more powerful. However, it is held back by how specific the units need to be and that if played improperly, would not do so well and could even backfire. When played properly, this team slaps hard.

How this team works is that Bennett and Nahida will apply Burning status towards the opponents. Ganyu will then use her Cryo damage to deal Melt damage. Since Melt is considered an elemental reaction, Nahida’s elemental skill will deal Dendro damage and the remaining Pyro will then be refreshed since it will turn into a Burning status. This gives Ganyu an unlimited amount of Pyro source to work with.

Although the composition is rigid, some characters can be swapped around. Ganyu can be replaced by Ayaka and Bennett can be replaced by Thoma or Yan Fei if you prefer shields. The flex spot is usually a Geo shielder character or Anemo VV support.

Check out the gaming section of Clutchpoints for more Genshin Impact Guides.