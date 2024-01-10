The point guard reflects on turning down a massive offer from L.A.

Dennis Schroder has found a home with the Toronto Raptors – replacing the departed Fred VanVleet – but no matter what, he always hears about the contract he didn't sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Schroder opened up on what happened with that Lakers offer, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“Look for an unresolved or waning partnership between player and team, and a trade often comes with it. After all, we’re only two years — “those two years,” as Schröder recalls them — removed from when Schröder’s former representation advised him to dismiss what became an infamous, four-season, $84 million figure from the Lakers once he was traded from OKC. “And I would have signed it,” Schröder told Yahoo Sports. “I would never just leave money on the table. My mom didn’t raise me that way.” That didn’t stop the schadenfreude that followed his every dribble, with post after post taunting how he fumbled a bag.”

At the time, Schroder was represented by Alex Saratsis of Octagon, but has since switched to Mark Bartlestein of Priority Sports.

After that year with the Lakers, Schroder signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, then was traded to the Houston Rockets before returning to the Lakers on a one-year, $2.6 million deal last season. Schroder had a fine season in Los Angeles last year, which allowed him to get his current two-year deal with the Raptors after VanVleet signed with the Rockets.

Schroder has played in 36 games for the Raptors this year. He is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.