Aaron Judge gave New York Yankees fans a fright when the team announced he was dealing with an elbow injury after Friday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The reigning American League MVP underwent imaging and fans feared he could be lost for the season to Tommy John surgery.

However, Judge was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow. The injury will land Judge on the 10-day IL, per MLB.com. While unquestionably a substantial blow to the Yankees, it is a far more encouraging diagnosis than initially feared, as the two-time MVP’s UCL is intact.

Judge spoke about the situation after the Yankees' 9-4 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. “Just felt a little something trying to throw out a runner at the plate in Toronto,” Judge said via YES Network.

“I couldn’t throw. So I think that kinda sums it up. But the rehab process… I was reluctant about going on [the] IL…. I was like, ‘If I can hit, let me hit.’ But I’ll start DHing once this 10th day is up,” he added.

Aaron Judge hopes to miss the minimum after Yankees IL move

Judge was hoping he could avoid the injured list and remain in the Yankees lineup as the designated hitter. But the team chose to err on the side of caution despite the captain’s objections. “That’s what took the longest, more than anything,” Judge said of the decision to place him on the IL.

Based on the 10th-year veteran’s statements, the injury occurred during the Yankees’ series against the Blue Jays. Judge was seen grimacing in apparent pain after making a throw to the infield in Tuesday’s 5-3 win. Although manager Aaron Boone said he wasn’t concerned about the star right fielder, Judge was moved to DH in the following game.

He returned to right field on Friday but clearly the pain, and inability to throw, forced the Yankees’ hand. New York will now be without the seven-time All-Star for at least the next 10 games.

The loss comes at a particularly bad time for the Yankees. Mired in a slump, the team has lost seven of the last 10 games. New York is now six games back in the division.