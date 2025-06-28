Bo Nix delivered an exceptional rookie season for the Denver Broncos in 2024. His performance helped propel the team to a 10-7 record in a highly competitive division as the Broncos return to the playoffs, ending an agonizing eight-year drought. While Nix became a sensation in his debut season, Denver’s strong offensive line play deserves a great deal of credit for the team’s success.

NFL insider Field Yates is a big believer in the Broncos' offensive line. After a standout 2024 campaign, he expects the unit to dominate again in 2025. “The Broncos are about as well positioned as anybody in the entire league at that offensive line spot,” Yates declared, per NFL on ESPN.

“They were the number one NFL offensive line in not just run-block win rate but also pass-block win rate – and by a lot. They were at 74 percent last year. Only one other team in the league was even above 70,” Yates noted.

Broncos’ offensive line expected to dominate in 2025

The Broncos’ offensive line was the top-ranked unit in football last season. However, there were actually two other teams (the Ravens and the Vikings) that reached at least 70 percent in both run- and pass-block win rate. Still, the Broncos were dominant with a 74 percent win rate in pass blocking and 75 percent on running plays, per ESPN.

The Broncos invested in the o-line, bringing in right tackle Mike McGlinchey on a five-year, $87.5 million contract in 2023. The team added left guard Ben Powers the same year. Denver assembled the rest of the line through the draft, selecting left tackle Garett Bolles in the first round in 2017, right guard Quinn Meinerz in the third round in 2021 and center Luke Wattenberg in the fifth round the following year.

“They have all five starters expected back this year for that offensive line… To me, a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this Denver team because [they’re strong at] a position that we always find ourselves talking about where teams don’t have enough talent or enough depth,” Yates added.

All five starters had strong individual seasons as Powers ranked first in run-block win rate among interior lineman and Wattenberg, Meinerz and Powers all placed top-five for interior pass-block win rate. Meanwhile, McGlinchey and Bolles were sixth and seventh overall respectively for pass-block win rate among tackles.