It is no secret that Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix is a rising sensation. His rookie season put him on the map as one of the top young stars in the game. He led the Broncos to a playoff appearance in his rookie season, and the expectations are through the roof for this franchise.

Many people have already given him his flowers, while some expect more from the quarterback. Every player goes through criticism, but there wasn't much Nix did wrong in his rookie season. Considering how well he did last year, even the slightest jump is a big deal for this team. The Broncos' defense is already getting the “most improved” label this offseason.

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles had nothing but great things to say about Nix.

“Bo's a tremendous football player,” Bolles said during a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders. “I'm so grateful I get to protect him and being his blindside protector, giving him all the time in the world. He's a freak of nature. You look at the numbers that he put up last year, between him and (Jayden) Daniels, those were the two young quarterbacks in the league that's gonna be very successful, and I have one of them behind me. His demeanor, his composure, his work ethic, just always wanting to get better, his arm talent and just the way he sees it, he has swag, man, he really does.”

Nix didn't have many weapons in his rookie year, but was able to make the most of it by making plays himself. When the ball is in his possession, you can expect great things. This is only the beginning for the Broncos for what could be a huge run that could last his entire career. The AFC West is in great hands with Nix, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert all in the division.