The Denver Broncos enter 2025 training camp with momentum after a surprising playoff run in 2024. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix silenced early doubters by leading a competent offense. In addition, the front office has surrounded him with more weapons. They now have rookie RB RJ Harvey, WR Pat Bryant, and veteran TE Evan Engram joining their playmakers.

However, the real backbone of this team remains its defense. It ranked seventh in total defense and third in points allowed last season. With Patrick Surtain II coming off a Defensive Player of the Year campaign and reinforcements like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and rookie DB Jahdae Barron added to the mix, Denver looks poised to contend again.

Difficult Decisions

On the flip side, as camp approaches, the Broncos must make difficult decisions about their roster construction. Sure, most of the focus will be on position battles and player development. However, two sneaky trade candidates could shake things up before Week 1. These moves wouldn’t be about dumping talent. They’d be strategic decisions to maximize value, clear logjams, and position the team for long-term success.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Denver Broncos trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. Jonathon Cooper, EDGE – A Surprising Defensive Shakeup?

Could the Broncos make an unexpected move along their defensive line? Jonathon Cooper, who signed an extension in 2024, finds himself in an interesting spot. Yes, he’s been a reliable contributor. That said, his contract is structured in a way that makes him surprisingly tradeable in 2025. With 22-year-old Jonah Elliss waiting in the wings, Denver might see an opportunity to cash in on Cooper’s value while he’s still in his prime. Remember that Elliss is five years younger than Cooper!

More importantly, the Broncos have a decision to make at EDGE. Nik Bonitto is extension-eligible. Pairing him with Elliss long-term would give Denver a young, dynamic duo off the edge. Cooper, the oldest of the three, may not fit the team’s long-term vision. If a contender comes calling with a mid-round pick, the Broncos could pull the trigger. Denver could bank on Elliss’ upside and free up future cap space. Given Denver’s aggressive roster-building approach, don’t be shocked if Cooper becomes a late-summer trade chip.

2. Courtland Sutton, WR – Is a Shocking Departure Looming?

Courtland Sutton’s future in Denver has been a topic of debate for months. Sure, extension talks have reportedly been positive. However, the longer a deal goes unsigned, the more likely a trade becomes. Sutton turns 30 in October and, while reliable, isn’t a true WR1 anymore. The Broncos have quietly prepared for life without him. Recall that they drafted Vele, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin while still developing Marvin Mims Jr. Add in Engram’s arrival, and Denver suddenly has a surplus of big-bodied pass-catchers.

Trading Sutton now, while he still has value, could net the Broncos a solid draft pick. It could also accelerate the youth movement. Teams like the Chiefs, Panthers, or Patriots all need a proven veteran receiver. Any of them could make sense as a trade partner. If Denver’s front office believes Bryant or Franklin can step up, moving Sutton before camp ends might be the bold move that sets up the franchise for sustained success.

Article Continues Below

The Bigger Picture

These potential moves aren’t about giving up on 2025. They’re about balancing win-now and long-term planning. The Broncos have a playoff-caliber defense and a promising young QB in Nix. Still, to sustain success, they must make tough calls on aging veterans before their value declines.

Defensively, trading Cooper would signal full confidence in Elliss and Bonitto while adding draft capital. Offensively, moving Sutton would clear the way for Franklin, Vele, and Bryant to grow with Nix.

GM George Paton has never shied away from bold moves. If the right offer comes, don’t be surprised if one (or both) of these players are dealt before Week 1.

Will Denver Make a Bold Move?

The Broncos are in an intriguing spot right now. This is a playoff team with a young QB, a loaded defense, and just enough flexibility to make a surprise trade. Jonathon Cooper and Courtland Sutton are two names to watch closely as training camp unfolds. Dealing Cooper could solidify Denver’s EDGE room for the future, while moving Sutton might signal full commitment to a youth movement at receiver.

Again, Paton has never been afraid of aggressive roster moves. If the right offer surfaces, he could pull the trigger. For a team looking to build sustainably around Nix, making a tough trade now could pay off down the road.