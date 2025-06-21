Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is making his ambitions clear ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The explosive playmaker is gunning for his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection, a lofty but attainable goal given his impact as both a receiver and return specialist.

Speaking with reporters during OTAs, Mims expressed his desire to keep the streak going, having already earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his first two seasons in Denver. In a video posted by DNVR’s Zac Stevens on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mims shared his excitement about attempting to go “3-for-3.”

“When you’re hitting a streak, why not try to keep it going. I’m excited”

Marvin Mims has made the Pro Bowl his first two years in the NFL. He's looking to make it 3-for-3 👀 "When you're hitting a streak, why not try to keep it going. I'm excited"

The 22-year-old has quickly become a central figure in the Broncos offense. After being selected in the second round with the No. 63 pick in the 2023 draft, the former Oklahoma product turned heads as a rookie with a 17.1-yard average per reception. He followed that up in 2024 with 503 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, and a league-leading 15.7-yard punt return average.

Beyond the stats, Mims’ leadership continues to grow. Now the second longest-tenured wide receiver on the roster behind Courtland Sutton, he’s stepping into a veteran role. In another video captured by Stevens, Mims reflected on that transition, admitting the reality is still sinking in.

Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton are the longest tenured Broncos WRs now. Marvin can hardly believe it 😂 "It feels weird being a vet… it's crazy"

“It feels weird being a vet… it’s crazy”

While Mims continues to impress on the field, his off-field presence is expanding too. He’s staying involved with youth football, promoting his “Marvin Mims Jr. 2025 Youth Football” initiative in the clip — further proof of his growing role as a leader in Denver.

The speedster’s Pro Bowl aspirations highlight both his consistency and versatility. Whether stretching the field as a receiver or flipping momentum in the return game, he’s evolved into a true dual-threat weapon in the AFC West. With the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl set for early February, just ahead of the Super Bowl, sustaining elite performance throughout the season will be crucial to securing a third consecutive selection.