The Denver Broncos added a new running back, and quarterback Bo Nix seems to be getting more comfortable with the offense. But it is the defensive side of the football where two underrated Broncos sleepers could break out in the 2025 NFL season.

It’s beginning to look like it could be a special season in Denver. Head coach Sean Payton and his team could even challenge the Chiefs’ supremacy in the AFC West. But for that to happen, some behind-the-scenes guys will need to step up and have good seasons.

Included in that mix are a pair of players who hope to make big impacts in 2025. First up is a second-year player.

Broncos LB Dondrea Tillman looking to shine

The Broncos signed Tillman out of the USFL, and he played in 12 games last season. The good news is he racked up five sacks in limited action. That shows he has the ability to get things done.

Broncos defensive coordinator said he didn’t know a lot about Tillman at first, according to denverpost.com.

“I knew he was a big guy who can run,” Joseph said, adding that Tillman is the perfect fourth outside linebacker for the Broncos in 2025. “You have young guys who can rush the passer (but) can’t finish. (Tillman) is a finisher.”

Payton said he didn’t expect Tillman to put up solid numbers right off the bat.

“He’s certainly been a big plus,” Payton said. “He’s given us physicality. He works his tail off, and he works at it. When you can get a player like that, maybe you weren’t counting on, that’s a good sign.”

Included in Payton’s surprise was Tillman’s two-sack game last September, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We weren't going to just let the other three play 60 snaps or 50 snaps,” Payton said. “A guy like that was coming up; he's got to be playing in the kicking game and then getting snaps on defense. I was pleased with his effort. He's strong. We've seen a lot from him. I was excited to see him take advantage of the opportunity.”

Tillman said he believes in himself.

“I knew what my soul told me,” he said. “I just had to work for it. I’m good enough to play here.”

Safety Brandon Jones ready to soar

After four years in Miami, Jones showed quite a bit in his first year with the Broncos. He started 15 games, totaled 115 tackles, and defended an impressive 10 passes.

Pro Football Focus said Jones is the Broncos’ most underrated player.

“2024 was a massive season for Jones, who signed a three-year free-agent contract despite not having played more than 644 defensive snaps in a year while dealing with several injuries,” Jonathan Macri wrote. “Jones not only proved the Broncos right in signing him, but also exceeded expectations by finishing as one of the five highest-graded safeties overall (84.8) and in coverage (89.8) in 2024. He played a career-high 1,042 defensive snaps — almost double his previous career high — and looked more comfortable than he ever has in Vance Joseph’s defense, putting him in the conversation as one of the league’s best heading into 2025.”

And Jones said he wants to get better, according to denverbroncos.com.

“Overall, I want to grow in every aspect,” Jones said. “I don't think you can ever be too good at one thing. I was glad I was able to show that I can be more versatile, especially being labeled early on in my career as one thing. I'm just excited to continue to do what I can do and be a great teammate and leader for this defense.

“You get in trouble as soon as you get complacent. I think we are going to be as good as we want to be, and the sky is the limit. We know what we did last year, and that feeds us going into this year with super big goals for us individually and as a unit. We just have to make the most of it.”

Payton praised Jones as a good communicator.

“Very important and an important guy for us a year ago when we signed him,” Payton said. “A veteran presence and someone who's smart.”

And his efforts combine with the Broncos’ approach to give the team high hopes for 2025, according to denverbroncos.com.

“I think we're handling it really well,” safety Brandon Jones said. “We're still a young team. I think that just kind of brings that juice and energy and kind of that overall dog mentality that we all have. We never want to get comfortable; [you] never can get comfortable in this league. So I think we're just going to keep striving for greatness and continue to do what we can do.”

The Broncos could have one of the NFL's top defensive units. And that's especially true if Jones continues to get better.