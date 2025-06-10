The Denver Broncos and veteran running back J.K. Dobbins are joining forces for the 2025 season. After weeks of speculation, the former Los Angeles Chargers star officially became the latest veteran to join Sean Payton's backfield.

Dobbins signed a one-year deal worth $5.25 million, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. The 26-year-old is now the fifth running back in the Broncos' locker room, joining Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie.

After four injury-riddled seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins broke through with the Chargers in 2024. The former second-round pick ran for a career-high 905 yards on the year, while adding 153 receiving yards. Dobbins' breakthrough campaign came after appearing in just one game in 2023, making him a 2024 Comeback Player of the Year finalist.

Before his signing, the Broncos hosted Dobbins for a visit during their OTAs. While the visit went well, Sean Payton noted his contentment with Denver's current running back room. Regardless, the team added Dobbins to the mix to increase its offseason competition.

Broncos' crowded running back room with J.K. Dobbins

Article Continues Below

With Dobbins, the Broncos are now gearing up for one of the league's most complex offseason running back competitions. McLaughlin and Estime return as partial starters, while Harvey has the aura of being the team's second-round draft pick.

The Broncos desperately need a change in the backfield after being one of the worst rushing offenses in 2024. Javonte Williams led the way with just 513 rushing yards, while the entire group mustered a disappointing 4.1 yards per carry. Denver let Williams walk in free agency while looking to usher in a new era in the offseason.

Dobbins now joins the room as the most accomplished running back, though still with his injury concerns. Even with his career year in 2024, he still missed four games with various ailments. However, Harvey still leads the pack after a strong showing in OTAs.