The Denver Broncos are a team on the rise and will be a threat to make the playoffs once again this season. They are led by an elite defense and a young and talented quarterback, which is a recipe for success. ESPN's Marcus Spears had nothing but great praise for the defense on Wednesday's episode of NFL Live.

“I think this team is going to make some noise this year,” Spears said. “I know everyone has been talking about them. I absolutely love one move: Dre Greenlaw. For years, you have known how I have felt about Dre Greenlaw. He completely changes how you play football at the second level. And then you get (Talanoa) Hufanga from the San Francisco 49ers as well. The Denver Broncos are something to watch, and I know we get excited about Bo Nix and Sean Payton, but that defense, I want to remind everybody, was the stall worth of that football team.”

The Broncos are going to be very tough to score touchdowns on this season. They have a star at every position, led by Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner in 2024-25. Surtain is the top cornerback in the NFL and leads a strong secondary. As noted above, adding Hufanga is a huge deal, as he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2022.

Greenlaw and Alex Singleton form one of the top inside linebacker cores in the league. Prior to last season, Singleton had four-plus seasons with at least 120 tackles. He enters his fourth season in Denver after playing just three games last season due to an injury. If those two can stay healthy, they could both be 100+ tackle guys. Greenlaw also only played just two games last season.

Denver plays in a competitive AFC West Division with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. All four of those teams will be threats to make the playoffs. Divisional games will be crucial for the Broncos this season, who went just 3-3 last season.