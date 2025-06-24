The Denver Broncos had interesting takes coming out of minicamp. And they also have a few underrated players who could shine this season. Furthermore, here is one perfect move the Broncos need to make to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The Broncos will break open their camp on July 16 at Broncos Park with the rookies reporting. The veterans will come in on July 22.

There’s no doubt Denver will have a stout defense in 2025. And they have a dynamic playmaker in quarterback Bo Nix on the other side of the ball. But the Broncos have not addressed the receiver position enough to make the offense a fearful thing for opponents.

Broncos should sign WR Amari Cooper

Yes, we’ve seen the dropoff. Cooper turned in a poor performance in 2024, totaling only 44 catches for 547 yards and four scores. His stats were almost evenly split between the Browns and the Bills, so it can’t all be based on poor quarterback play for the Browns.

However, Cooper reportedly played through injuries in 2024. If he’s healthier this year, he could provide a spark for the right team. And the Broncos seem to be a good fit.

With Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Devaughn Vale leading the way, the Broncos have a fairly weak group of receivers, according to Pro Football Focus.

“While the Broncos gave quarterback Bo Nix the highest-graded pass-blocking unit in football (83.5), they didn't provide ample skill-position weapons,” PFF wrote. “The Broncos earned the fifth-worst PFF receiving grade and the fifth-worst PFF rushing grade in 2024. Denver is hoping the following two players will fix that issue.”

But it’s hard to imagine Evan Engram, a tight end, and RJ Harvey, a running back, solving the issue as PFF suggested.

“The only major change to the Broncos' receiving corps is tight end Evan Engram,” PFF wrote. “Over his three years with the Jaguars, Engram ranked fourth among tight ends with 1,163 yards after the catch. That’s even more impressive when considering he played in only nine games in 2024 due to a torn labrum. If he can bounce back, he should be a dangerous weapon in Denver’s offense.”

Harvey can catch passes out of the backfield, but it’s unlikely to consistently relieve the tension down the field.

Cooper could land with the 49ers, Saints, or Steelers. Those spots all make sense as well. Also, the Cowboys have pawed around with the idea of adding Cooper. But the Broncos need help more.

Maybe Pat Bryant will be the answer. Head coach Sean Payton seems to like the rookie, according to SPorts Illustrated.

“I like bigger receivers. He’s good at the line of scrimmage. I would say he has exceptionally strong hands in traffic,” Payton said of Bryant on Wednesday. “So it’s not that I don’t like smaller receivers, I do, but the bigger receivers that can block and are physical at the line of scrimmage… He showed those traits.

“(There are) little things we’re coaching up, but you like what you see. I like what I see. He’s tough. There are things where he’s catching one like this (over the shoulder). There are things that you’re immediately on these guys. That’s good to great. That’s coaching.”

But a veteran like Cooper would help Bryant move into a more prominent role as the season goes along. It makes a lot of sense if the Broncos are serious about trying to make a Super Bowl run.

Still, Bryant’s passion for the game has Payton giddy.

“Interview him,” Payton said. “Be around him. It’s so important to him. I would say that’s probably the case with so many of these young guys. It’s not like an accident. There’s a profile we’re looking for. It’s not easy always. Sometimes that requires more trips and visits. But we’re looking for a certain profile.”

So Cooper may not be on the Broncos’ radar. That’s especially true with Payton’s assessment of what he expects from Troy Franklin, according to a post on X by Luca Evans.

Sean Payton on Marvin Mims’ leap last year:

“I think you’re going to see those type of ascensions with players like Troy (Franklin).”