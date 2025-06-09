Bo Nix continues to prepare himself for Year 2 of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. One of his goals include learning as much as possible from head coach Sean Payton.

Payton has been at the helm for the Broncos since 20#, making the effort to bring them back to serious playoff contention. His ability to develop a talented young quarterback like Nix is a major example, which will be crucial going into 2025.

Nonetheless, Nix has had high remarks for Payton. Progressing through the team's OTAs, the quarterback mentioned that things are getting easier to process as he improves in the coach's system.

“I feel like I'm a lot further,” Nix said Thursday, via the team’s website. “Just spitting out play calls [is] a lot easier, and processing. … It's a lot better, it's a lot more enjoyable not thinking right now as opposed to what I was doing last year.”

“It's fun to have a little bit more of an understanding of what's going on so I can be a little bit more beneficial to others and help them out along the way. I feel good. We're in a good spot.”

What lies ahead for Bo Nix, Broncos

Bo Nix showcased a lot of promise in his rookie campaign with Sean Payton and the Broncos.

Nix started the entire 2024 season, proving himself throughout the course of the year. After a rough start, he bounced back as he led Denver to a playoff berth, their first since the # season.

Throughout his 17 games, he completed 376 passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also active on the ground, making 92 rushes for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

His efforts helped the Broncos finish 10-7 but saw their season end after losing 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. Nix only completed 13 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Nix certainly learned a lot from his rookie year. Now a quarterback sophomore, he will aim to improve not only himself but elevate the Broncos as well going into 2025.