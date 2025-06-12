The Denver Broncos made another splash in this year’s NFL free agency cycle when they signed J.K Dobbins to a one-year deal, and now the veteran running back has opened up about his decision to join the Broncos roster.

In a report from ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, detailed several reasons for signing with the Broncos, expressing confidence that the move will pay off for both himself and the team in the long run.

“The defense is really good—like, super good. The quarterback is amazing. I like the [running backs] room as well. The O-line is amazing, too. It was a no-brainer,” Dobbins added. “Coach Sean Payton … I know I'm going to get coached well here.”

Dobbins' comments show why the Broncos were such an appealing destination after a frustrating exit from the Los Angeles Chargers. Coming off a career-best 2024 season with 905 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, the former Ohio State running back is looking to build on that momentum while sharing the backfield in Denver.

His 2025 role looks promising. The Broncos running back room includes rookie RJ Harvey, Audric Estimé, and Jaleel McLaughlin — but none bring Dobbins’ combination of burst, pass-blocking, and third-down versatility. In Sean Payton’s offense, that matters.

Article Continues Below

Teaming up with second-year quarterback Bo Nix also factored heavily into Dobbins’ choice. Nix posted 4,200+ total yards as a rookie and showed promise as a dual-threat QB. Now, with a more stable ground game and a proven back beside him, Denver hopes to unlock even more from its young signal-caller.

Dobbins also brings motivation. After the Chargers slapped him with a UFA tender and signed Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, Dobbins felt dismissed despite his performance. Facing Los Angeles twice a year with the Broncos gives him a chance to “punish” his former team — and he’s clearly eager for that opportunity.

Injuries have marked his career, but the upside is clear. With 5.2 yards per carry across 37 games and playoff experience from his Baltimore Ravens days, Dobbins could be a game-changer if he stays healthy. His contract — one year, $2.75 million with incentives — is a low-risk, high-reward bet for a team trying to return to Super Bowl contention.

The free agency move could be a turning point for both Dobbins and the Broncos. If he holds up physically, he may be the X-factor they need in 2025.