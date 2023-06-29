Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder snapped at Andy Ruiz Jr.

It was recently revealed that Wilder's team had sent Ruiz a lucrative offer for a fight to take place later this summer. Ruiz's father, however, would call “The Bronze Bomber” a liar and took issue with his son only being offered 30 percent of the purse.

That led to Wilder clapping back at the senior Ruiz before essentially going nuclear on the former unified heavyweight champion.

“Let’s ask Andy’s dad what was the offer given because we didn’t talk about no money. So how does he know it was a 70-30 offer? I didn’t talk to Andy’s dad about any type of money whatsoever,” Wilder told ESNews Wednesday (via Boxing Scene). “Andy was only a champion for as long as a blink of an eye. I’m a five-year, ten-title defense champion. There is a difference. What I possess is power. I put people on the edge of their seats every time. People come to see my God-given talent.

“Now, on the other hand, with Andy – what do we see from him? A short, fat fighter with small [arms] so it makes him look fast – T-Rex – that’s it. You don’t put nobody at the edge of their seat, and ain’t nobody getting excited. The only reason this fight will be exciting is because they want to see how fast I will knock him out, and that’s it.

“I can tell you this, though. Soon you’re going to see [Ruiz become] non-existent in the boxing world. You’re going to see him on the shelf because he ain’t going to have nobody to fight … Andy is going to be 33 years old, broke, and can’t support his children because his daddy made decisions for him. He should make decisions for himself.”

Wilder also provided an update on a potential fight with Anthony Joshua slated to take place on a Saudi Arabia mega card in December.

“[The Joshua fight is] looking very promising,” Wilder added. “I also got other offers as well overseas, and stuff like that. So nobody has got to worry about who I’m fighting because my life is very, very great.

“So don’t worry about who I’m fighting and who I can fight because I can fight anybody in the world. They would love to see me come to their country and come see me in the United States, no matter what. Andy, that ain’t so much the case.”

In an ideal world, we'll get to see Deontay Wilder fight Ruiz and Joshua before the end of the year. Hopefully, that turns out to be the case.