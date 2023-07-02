It looks like we're going to see Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua this year one way or the other.

Wilder is currently in negotiations with Andy Ruiz Jr. and has been going back-and-forth with the former unified heavyweight champion over a fight that could take place in the next few months.

However, the grand plan still remains a long-awaited clash with Joshua set to take place on a proposed Saudi Arabia mega card promoted by Skill Challenge Promotions in December.

Nothing is official yet, with Wilder and Joshua originally expected to serve as the co-headliner and Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk as the main event.

However, with Fury-Usyk talks looking likely to collapse once again, it looks like we'll be getting Wilder vs. Joshua at the least.

That's especially after Wilder provided an update on the Ruiz fight and claimed a fight with Joshua is “definitely” going to happen.

“We coming baby, soon! The next fight, we’ve been working very hard, y'all seen me training,” Wilder told 78SportsTV. “It’s always been Ruiz, but if he doesn’t want to accept it, then we will move on, maybe fight someone else or maybe hold out until the Joshua fight, because that’s definitely going down.

“Y’all need to get your money ready for that because that's going to happen.”

Given that negotiations are especially tough in boxing, it's a promising sign that Deontay Wilder is able to guarantee the Joshua fight will happen with such confidence.

Hopefully, we'll get more clarity on what's next for Wilder and a potential official fight announcement whether it's for Ruiz or Joshua.