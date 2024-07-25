Pokemon GO has released yet another seasonal ticket for the latest season, Shared Skies. As such, here are the details about the Grow Together Ticket in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Grow Together Ticket Start and End Times

For $4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in another country's local currency), players can purchase the Grow Together Ticket in Pokemon GO. It is available to purchase starting from July 17, 2024 until August 1, 2024, at 7:59 PM local time.

With the Grow Together ticket, players get a season-long in-game bonus and access to a Premium Timed Research. Additionally, players who bought the Grow Together through the Pokemon GO Web Store will receive two Lucky Eggs as a bonus.

Speaking of bonuses…

Grow Together Ticket Bonuses

As mentioned earlier, Grow Together ticket holders get a season-long in-game bonus. In this case, Grow Together ticket holders get bonus XP for their first PokeStop spin of the day.

Besides that, Grow Together ticket holders get access to Premium Timed Research tasks. These tasks need to be completed, with the rewards claimed, on or before September 3, 2024, at 10 AM local time. As for the rewards, the Grow Together Premium Timed Research gives out the following:

Encounters with the following Pokémon. Galarian Farfetch’d Feebas Swirlix Tandemaus

2 Lucky Eggs

9 Rare Candies

2 Star Pieces

2 Incense

As for what tasks to expect…

Grow Together Premium Timed Research Tasks

Once you get access to the Grow Together Premium Timed Research, there will be a series of tasks for you to complete. Here are the following series of tasks with their corresponding rewards:

Grow Together Premium Timed Research (1/4)

Task Rewards Earn 10,000 XP Receive an encounter with Feebas Explore 20 km Receive 1× Lucky Egg Visit PokeStops on 5 different days Receive 3× Rare Candy

The first set of tasks in the Grow Together Premium Timed Research is a bit tedious. Considering the XP and walking tasks, the first set will have you go on a definite Pokemon GO adventure.

Also, do not make the mistake of forgetting to open the game if you bought this ticket. The third task requires you to get up and walk to the nearest PokeStop (lucky are those who have PokeStops near their living quarters) for 5 different days. This time gating task will also be in the succeeding tasks in the Grow Together Premium Timed Research.

When you complete all of the first set of tasks, you will get 10,000 XP and a Lucky Egg.

Grow Together Premium Timed Research (2/4)

Task Rewards Earn 5,000 Stardust Receive an encounter with Swirlix Feed your buddy 25 times Receive 1× Star Piece Visit PokeStops on 5 different days Receive 3× Rare Candy

For the second batch of tasks, it's all about catching Pokemon and taking care of your buddies!

The first task is as easy as just flinging Pokeballs to catch Pokemon (quicker if you have a Star Piece activated too).

Meanwhile, the second task is a bit tedious, but still relatively easy. If you happen to just have a Swirlix in your Pokemon storage, why not knock two birds with one stone as evolving Swirlix into Slurpuff requires you to also feed it 25 times as your buddy.

When you complete all of the second set of tasks, you will get 10,000 Stardust and a Star Piece.

Grow Together Premium Timed Research (3/4)

Task Rewards Power up Pokemon 15 times Receive an encounter with Galarian Farfetch’d Make 10 Excellent Throws Receive 1× Incense Visit PokeStops on 5 different days Receive 3× Rare Candy

For the third batch of tasks, all the previous grinding will come into action.

For the powering up task, we suggest to save up Field Research tasks that also require you to power up Pokemon. Considering some of the events have event-themed power up tasks, you can stack them up to save some precious Star Dust and candy.

As for tips on the Excellent Throws task, we have nothing else to say except Get Good!

When you complete all of the third set of tasks, you will get 10,000 Stardust and an Incense.

Grow Together Premium Timed Research (4/4)

Task Rewards Claim for Free! Receive an encounter with Tandemaus

Once you complete the first three tasks, the fourth set of tasks is a freebie! Do not forget to have a Mega Evolved Normal-type Pokemon, such as Mega Pidgeot and Mega Kangaskhan, for the extra Tandemaus candies (because the Three-form Maushold will have you begging for more candies).

Grow Together This Season of Shared Skies in Pokemon GO

That is everything about the Grow Together Ticket during this Season of Shared Skies in Pokemon GO. As always, we hope you will have a fun time this season. As always, remember to stay safe, and keep yourself hydrated during all of your Pokemon GO adventures!

