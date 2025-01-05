The Detroit Lions don’t fall short in the boast category. And they don’t care too much for perceived Pro Bowl snubs. With a Detroit Lions Week 18 game scheduled against the Minnesota Vikings, the top seed in the NFC will be on the line. Ahead of the Lions-Vikings game, we’ll be making our Lions Week 18 predictions.

With the Sunday Night Football spotlight fully visible, the Lions and Vikings both carry a record of 14-2 into the contest. Playing at home, the Lions are favored by three points. They also won the previous meeting, a 31-29 decision on Oct. 20, and have won the last four meetings between these NFC North teams.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will total 100 yards with a TD

This will be the fourth straight game for the talented running back to reach the century mark in total yards while also finding the end zone.

This time, the Lions will look to feed the beast. And with David Montgomery still on the sidelines, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport via Sports Illustrated, Gibbs should be good for 25 touches or more.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently expressed confidence in Gibbs, according to detroitlions.com.

“We have a lot of confidence in Gibbs,” Campbell said. “He's continued to get better and better as the season has gone. Given the opportunity, he's made a lot of plays. He made some big plays for us. He brings an explosive element. He's getting better in the pass game, and you see what he's able to do in the run game. We have a ton of confidence (in him).”

Of course, this game has plenty on the line, as evidenced by Campbell’s comments to espn.com.

“This is what you're in it for, man. Ultimately, this is it,” Campbell said. “I mean, you couldn't write a better scenario.”

Lions QB Jared Goff will throw three TD passes

Let’s face it, Vikings fans, the Lions are going to score points regardless of what your defense does. And more than likely, Goff will be the starting point for multiple touchdowns.

Over the past four weeks, Goff has thrown 3, 5, 3, and 3 touchdown passes. And he threw two against the Vikings in the first meeting.

Earlier this year, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Goff is a top-notch player, according to mlive.com.

“Jared’s a heck of a player,” O’Connell said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for him. He’s tough. He throws it as well as anybody. They’ve got a really good offense. Ben (Johnson) does a great job calling it. They’re well-coached. And it’s just a matter of being on the screws every single snap.”

Dan Campbell said Goff is on a new level

Campbell said Goff has become a different player, according to nytimes.com.

“This is a different Jared Goff now,” Campbell said. “He’s different. This guy has developed and matured, and he’s just stepping into his prime. He just continues to get better and better. He’s playing at an ultimate level right now. You find me a quarterback that’s playing better than him in this league right now. I’d love to see it.

“He’s a student of the game, he’s a student of what we’re doing offensively, (and) he’s a student of defenses, so he puts in the legwork. I think with anybody, he wants to learn the next thing. He absorbs everything, and I think he’s always looking for the next. ‘If I see something, what can I use and put it into my game? Or, ‘Is this something we can use?’ Can I be better with my eyes? Do I need to progress faster here? Can I see things a tick quicker?’ It’s time on task, it’s his ability to process and I think it’s just that he just wants to continue to learn and grow.”

Johnson said he believes Goff is in sync with him.

“It’s going into year three, and we’re very comfortable with why we’re calling plays, what the issues are,” Johnson said. “And I think the things that get overlooked with him is, when I call a bad play against the wrong defense, he quickly responds. And he’s quick to dirt the ball right away and live for another day. He doesn’t want to make a bad play any worse and create a negative. So, I think that gets overlooked in this league a little bit.”

Lions WR Jameson Williams will catch a 40-plus-yard TD

Williams, who has six 40-plus-yard catches on the season, said he learned a lot from Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, according to mlive.com.

“Yeah, I used to watch a lot of Justin Jefferson,” Williams said. “I think he gets open real well. He’s got really good routes, great feet, and ball tracking — a lot of that. But mainly, it’s just the route type — running his routes. That’s cool to me. I don’t really watch him like that no more. I ain’t watched him a lot this year. He’s a great receiver, though, for sure.”

Johnson said Williams better understands what the Lions are doing on offense this year.

“Yeah, it’s been a learning experience for everybody, I think,” Johnson said. “Since he got in the building here, it’s been all of us coaches — Coach (Dan) Campbell, myself, (wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El) — all of us have been on board trying to have him understand the expectation and what we really need, what (quarterback Jared Goff) needs, what the O-line needs, what we all need for this whole thing to work. It’s taken a little bit of time, but it’s really taken off now at this point.”